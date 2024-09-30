Armoured saloons. The first thing that springs to mind is the German Chancellor's S-Class or the Cadillac "Beast" of the US presidents. At BMW, it's the 7 Series or anything from the X5 upwards. But over 20 years ago, there was actually even an armoured 3 Series ex works.

How did we come across this? Rather by chance. As part of the BMW 330Ci (E46) driving test, we obtained various brochures for the E46 series, including the price list for the saloon from March 2003, which not only states that the 330i cost €35,200 at the time.

Security at twice the price

But also the "BMW 3 Series Security (bulletproof class 4)" as a 330i with 231 PS. Price: on request. This much can be revealed: It was reportedly double the price of the regular model, i.e. around €70,000. And 21 years ago, the euro was worth a little more...

BMW had already thoroughly revised the saloon and the Touring in September 2001. The 330i Security was presented at the Geneva Motor Show in spring 2003 together with an armoured 7 Series. No further information can be found 21 years later, and there is only one photo (see our cover picture).

Of course, this is largely in the nature of things, as discretion is the top priority with armoured vehicles. After all, potential attackers should not immediately find out in detail that the vehicle is armoured and what protective measures are installed.

Armoured 5 Series since the E39

However, the 5 Series Security of the E60 model series, which was introduced in 2005 and was also protected according to B4, provides certain clues. Even before that, there was a 540i Protection from the E39 series.

At that time it was stated: "With the introduction of the 5 Series Security, BMW is reacting to increasing violence and criminal threats (such as carjacking and kidnapping) in Latin and South America, in parts of South East Asia and the Middle East as well as in some states of the former Soviet Union.

Crimes of this kind, which are committed on the open street and often at random, are not directly aimed at the lives of the occupants. Rather, the perpetrators target valuables in the vehicle or the vehicle itself.

This is precisely why the BMW 5 Series Security offers protection against .44 Magnum revolver ammunition and other handguns and fulfils the requirements of ballistic protection class B4. BMW security vehicles of this type are used by international companies and organisations as well as in the private sector.

Thick glass and special fibres

High-performance fibre composites (aramid, polyethylene) and special steel are used as armouring material in the body area. Approximately 21 millimetre thick glass is used in the windscreen area. The armoured glass is coated with a layer of polycarbonate to provide the occupants with additional shatter protection.

The BMW 5 Series Security is produced parallel to the series model at the BMW plant in Dingolfing. During production, the preliminary work for the protective equipment is carried out first. The vehicles are then sent to a specialised plant in Toluca (Mexico) for final assembly, where the BMW X5 Security is also finished. The gradual incorporation of the armouring material during the production process distinguishes BMW high-security vehicles in particular from models that are not armoured ex works, but by retrofitters after production.

BMW not only attaches importance to the armouring itself, but also to the optimum tuning and adaptation of the vehicle to the increased weight. This is achieved through extensive modifications to the chassis, braking system and rear axle."

Final assembly in Mexico

So much for Munich. The 330i Security was also finally assembled in Mexico, but no more than 200 to 300 units per year are said to have been built. Mexico was probably not chosen as a location by chance, as gang and drug-related crime has always been rampant there. Some vehicles have also allegedly travelled to South Africa.

However, it is also conceivable that they were used by threatened lawyers in Europe who wanted to travel as inconspicuously as possible. One thing is certain: The large 3.0-litre in-line six-cylinder engine of the 330i was deliberately chosen to compensate for the extra weight. After all, you want to get away quickly after an attack.

BMW has been building special security vehicles since the late 1970s, starting with the 733i of the E23 series. It is said that Franz-Josef Strauß gave the suggestion at a time when RAF terrorism was targeting managers and politicians. A distinction is made between "Security" (light armouring) and "High Security" (heavy armouring).

Update: There are actually readers who own a BMW 330i Security. Like Marjan Nikolovski from Graz in Austria. Thanks to him, we found out how the car drives. Here you go, Marjan:

"The extra weight is an absolutely manageable 270 kilograms. So you'd think it would drive like a 330i with 4 people and some luggage. But that's not the case. The chassis is, as you rightly describe, adapted to the circumstances. It drives very crisply, without any noticeable body movements. Amazingly precise through bends - despite the runflats.

Very predictable with a fine balance (always DSC OFF) - just an old-school BMW. Both the transition from static to dynamic friction (naturally rear-heavy) and vice versa is harmonious, without any great unrest. Just as enjoyable in the wet. But very sensitive to crosswinds!"