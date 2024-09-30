Jaecoo wants to establish itself more and more in Europe. The second brand of the Chery group to be presented in the Old Continent (after Omoda) will soon show its second model.

It is a compact SUV called Jaecoo 5, which will be displayed for the first time at the Omoda & Jaecoo International User Summit later this month. Ahead of the model are two teasers showing its shape and presenting its construction philosophy.

The first 'pet-friendly' SUV

Aesthetically, the Jaecoo 5 seems to echo the sharp design of the larger Jaecoo 7, while having an even more elaborate tail. In particular, the shapes of the rear end are reminiscent of the Range Rover Evoque, with the horizontally positioned lights at the top and a small spoiler integrated into the roof.

The large panoramic roof can also be glimpsed in the photos, while the grille appears imposing (and chrome) as in the 7. However, the most curious feature of the 5 is its pet-friendly philosophy, as hinted in the press release accompanying the teasers.

Jaecoo does not go into the details of the explanation, but says that the SUV's interior "provides a comprehensive set of solutions for all travel scenarios for four-legged friends".

Jaecoo Jaecoo 5, teaser photos

The link with the Omoda 5

Otherwise, information on the Jaecoo 5 (of which we had already given a small preview) is scarce. At the moment, we only know that the wheelbase will be 2.62 metres, while the length should be less than the 4.5 metres of the 7. A possible link with the Omoda 5 cannot be ruled out, with the 5 possibly having the same dimensions and perhaps the powertrain as its 'cousin'.

The compact SUV could therefore be around 4.3-4.4 metres long and be available with a 1.5-litre turbo petrol and a 204 PS electric motor with 62 kWh LFP batteries and a claimed range of 267 miles. All that remains is to wait for the official presentation.