After production of the Polo was discontinued in July at the Volkswagen plant in Pamplona (Spain), it is now preparing to assemble brand new electric vehicles. Of course, VW's small car can live on, but in future the vehicles for Europe will be built in South Africa.

The plant in Pamplona is being completely remodelled and the main assembly lines are currently being updated to adapt the production processes in connection with electrification. The plan is to assemble two new models there, one from Volkswagen and one from Skoda.

Production of the electric cars is due to start in 2026, and although the identity of the vehicles is still shrouded in mystery, all indications are that they will be the VW ID.2 and the Skoda Epiq. Both will have the difficult task of generating volume for the Volkswagen Group in the electric market and facing increasingly fierce competition in this sector (mainly from China).

At the same time, the Spanish plant will continue to produce the current T-Cross and Taigo until the end of their respective life cycles (2026 or 2027). With the retirement of the Polo, the annual production volume will be reduced to 250,000 units in 2024 and only 150,000 in 2025.

In 2026, when the new electric cars are in production, the pace will increase again to 200,000 units. By 2027, 300,000 vehicles will then be produced.

As mentioned, the entire production of the Polo has been relocated to the Kariega plant in South Africa. Volkswagen will be supplying the whole of Europe with units from the African plant until the ID.2 is launched. The relocation comes after more than 40 years of Polo production in Spain, where around 8,422,161 units have been manufactured since 1984.

Kariega (formerly Uitenhage) not only produced the Beetle and the Transporter, but also the Citi Golf based on the Golf I until 2009. In addition to Kariega, the Polo series is also produced in Brazil at the São Bernardo Campo and Taubaté (SP) plants.