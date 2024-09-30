The Lego Group and Formula 1 have announced a new long-term partnership to bring more Lego fans into the world of Formula 1 and bring together two passionate fan bases.

The new partnership will kick off in 2025 with exclusive activation of the fan zone at Grands Prix and a range of engaging content for fans and families to enjoy across the Lego Group's digital platforms. Data shows that F1 has seen a huge increase in its young fan base in recent years. More than four million 8-12 year olds in the EU and US actively follow F1, while 40% of Formula 1 followers on Instagram are under the age of 25.

The diverse portfolio of new Lego products will recreate Formula 1 teams with Lego bricks and will appeal to F1 fans and Lego enthusiasts. The new product portfolio will include Lego DUPLO for preschoolers and different sets for kids, teens and adult builders of all ages..

Events in 2025 will focus on bringing Formula 1 fans closer to innovation, technology and engineering through the fun world of Lego bricks. Throughout the season, dedicated events will be organised in the fan zone, featuring products that highlight the sport's engineering and technical heritage.

Fans will have the opportunity to dive deep into the thrill of high-speed racing by reconstructing exciting moments and icons from the race track, pit area and garages in the form of Lego bricks. This gives them the opportunity to get in the driver's seat and experience the complexities of elite motorsport in a whole new way.