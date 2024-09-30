Our instinct tells us that this second-hand camper van will sell quickly, because it is very well equipped, has a good 2.0-litre BlueHDi 130 PS diesel engine and, most importantly, because its price is €44,900, or £37,500 at the current exchange rates.

This is a 2019 Citroën Jumper, available in Malaga, Spain, with 101,000 kilometres (about 62,758 miles) on the clock. The advertisement for the sale indicates that the conversion is "just finished" and that it lacks nothing.

Gallery: Citroën Jumper camper second hand

15 Photos Mundovan

Even bathroom with shower

It is a vehicle suitable for families as it includes two double beds in bunk format, arranged in the rear. Both are 185 cm long and 130 cm wide, and the upper one is removable.

The kitchen has two burners, a 35×35 cm black sink and a 70-litre refrigerator with freezer compartment. As for the dining area, the front seats are swivelling, so there are four seats and a practical long table.

But most surprising of all is the bathroom with shower and bamboo decking, which is unusual for a camper van. For the summer months, there is also a socket for an outside shower.

All-year-round camper van

There is also a stationary heating system, essential for year-round travel, and a large 113-litre fresh water tank is included. The grey water tank is 80 litres, which is not bad either.

Add to all this a 305-watt solar panel and a 100 Ah lithium battery, and it's easy to avoid dependence on a campsite on your travels. In total there are three skylights, the one in the living room of 70×50 cm, a turbovent in the rear area, and the third one in the bathroom.

The ad also indicates that there are plenty of storage spaces, as well as other elements that you can see in detail in the following Mundovan link. You can also contact the seller through this link.

Source: Mundovan