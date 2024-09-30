If you've got a taste for vintage rides or a penchant for British automotive royalty, mark your calendar for 9 October, when H&H Classics will host its final Cambridgeshire auction of 2024 at the Imperial War Museum, Duxford. The event promises a feast for the eyes (and wallets) as 160 classic, collectable, and downright drool-worthy performance cars hit the auction block. With over 120 years of motoring history on display, the combined value of these beauties is estimated at a jaw-dropping £6.5 million.

For the well-heeled gearheads, at least 10 of the cars up for grabs come with six-figure price tags, including a Bentley that could set you back as much as £400,000. But don't despair, penny pinchers. There’s hope for bargain hunters too, with 23 models going under the hammer without reserve. You could walk away with a piece of motoring history without breaking the bank (or at least not as much as you’d expect).

H&H Classics 1957 Bentley S1 Continental Park Ward

The British have come out in full force for this auction, taking centre stage with some heavy hitters. Jaguars are prowling in packs (20 of them, to be exact), while Bentleys (16), Rolls-Royces (7), and Aston Martins (4) are revving up to steal the spotlight. And for the fans of quirky British charm, expect to see Austin Healeys, MGs, and a single Morgan looking to make their mark.

One car that’s already making headlines is a 1957 Bentley S1 Continental Park Ward Drophead Coupé Adaptation, which, with an estimated value between £300,000 and £400,000, might just be the priciest prize of the day. If James Bond-style action is more your speed, a 1967 Aston Martin DB6 with a £250,000-£300,000 estimate is sure to make hearts (and bids) race. There's also a DB6 Vantage and a DBS ‘V8’ Prototype on offer – both Bond-worthy cars that even Q would be proud of.

But perhaps the most intriguing car at the auction is a 1980 pre-production Lotus Esprit ‘Essex’ Turbo, a vehicle with F1 DNA. This particular car, which comes with a £70,000-£80,000 price tag, boasts what might be the first-ever active suspension system. That’s right, a car designed with Formula 1 tech could be yours – 007 gadgets not included.

For those keen to ogle these automotive gems, you can view the cars in person at the Imperial War Museum from midday on Tuesday, 8 October, or from 9 a.m. on auction day itself. More information can be found at the source link below.