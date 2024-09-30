Compact, stylish and (also) zero-emission. We are talking about the Lancia Ypsilon and the Mini Cooper 3-door, both of which have recently been completely revamped not only in terms of their looks, but also their interiors and engine range.

What changed the most was certainly the Italian, which grew in size and versatility, while the Mini retained its classic family feeling while incorporating several interesting new features. Here's a comparison.

Exterior

The Lancia Ypsilon has undergone a radical transformation, with new dimensions exceeding 4 metres in length and a hatchback body, abandoning the traditional rounded, compact citycar look.

The front end presents a major feature: the Lancia grille is replaced by a series of LED lights arranged to form a chalice, a distinctive element of the Stellantis brand. The brand's historic badge has been moved to the rear pillars, while 'LANCIA' lettering appears in laser-cut characters, clearly visible on the bonnet.

The rear of the car, inspired by the legendary Lancia Stratos, features circular headlights that lend character and dynamism, emphasised by the contrast between the glossy black roof and the bodywork underneath.

The limited 'CASSINA' version focuses on elegance, with the characteristic Lancia blue enhancing its refined style.

Lancia Ypsilon Mini Cooper S

Completely revised in form, the new Mini retains its classic proportions and the traditional feel of its 1960s ancestor.

Starting at the front, the new British compact car features a major design update, with the front bumper now incorporating a larger grille. Above the grille, the full LED headlamps, also available in an adaptive version as an option, are larger and feature the new light signature typical of the British marque, integrated into the bonnet as per tradition.

As far as the Cooper S version is concerned, one of the most significant changes is the disappearance of the historic air intake on the bonnet. In the side profile, the wing mirrors abandon their classic oval 'egg' shape to adopt a more rectangular design.

The real revolution compared to the previous model is found at the rear, where the light clusters and tailgate have been completely redesigned. The headlights now adopt a triangular shape, connected by a continuous horizontal line running across the rear. Finally, like the air intake on the bonnet, the visible exhaust has also been eliminated.

Model Length Width Height Wheelbase Lancia Ypsilon 4.08 metres 1.76 metres 1.44 metres 2.54 metres Mini 3-door 3.88 metres (3.86 m electric) 1.74 metres (1.76 m) 1.43 metres (1.46 m) 2.50 metres

Interior

The interior of the Lancia Ypsilon is characterised by a modern and dynamic dashboard, enhanced by elegant fabric upholstery. The interior focuses on a mix of technology and refinement, with two digital screens of more than 10-inches each: one behind the steering wheel for the driver and one in the centre of the dashboard to manage the infotainment system, called S.A.L.A., evoking the atmosphere of a true 'Italian lounge'.

The collaboration with CASSINA, a famous furniture brand, adds a touch of exclusivity to the interior. The centrepiece of this ambience is a circular central table, also known as a 'coffee table', designed to be used when the car is stationary, such as while recharging.

Lancia Ypsilon, the plancia

This coffee table is covered in hand-stitched leather at the front, while at the back is a space for induction charging of smartphones. Naturally, the infotainment system is compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto wireless.

Completing the "living room" effect are the seats, which in the CASSINA version are upholstered in fine blue velvet with a "cannelloni" weave, a reference to Lancia's historic fabric.

The new dimensions of the Ypsilon guarantee good roominess for two adults, with space comparable to other B-segment cars. Between the front seats there is a central tunnel that slightly reduces the available space.

The boot is of average capacity (352 litres in the mild hybrid, with the possibility of increasing to 1,163 litres by folding down the rear seats), but the electric version sacrifices some 40-45 litres of capacity, as there is no front load compartment (frunk).

The interior of the new MINI

Turning to the Mini, it retains a strong link with tradition, highlighted by the characteristic circular instrument panel positioned in the centre of the dashboard.

The technological heart of this model is the infotainment system called Mini Interaction Unit, which comprises a 9.44-inch LED display powered by the Mini OS 9 operating system. This system makes it possible to manage all the main functions of the vehicle, from comfort controls to driver assistance systems.

An important new feature is the introduction of the company's first voice assistant, the Mini Intelligent Personal Assistant, which can be activated either by voice command "Hey Mini!" or directly from the new multifunction steering wheel. There is no shortage of important accessories, such as the head-up display and sports seats, now available with eco-friendly upholstery.

Of course, the absence of rear doors and the somewhat more compact dimensions make it less easy for rear passengers to climb aboard (but those who often travel with passengers in tow can consider the five-door, which, however, is currently only petrol-powered). The boot is small: from 210 litres, it rises to 800 litres by folding down the seats.

Model Digital instrumentation Central monitor Luggage compartment Lancia Ypsilon 10.25-inch 10.25-inch 352/1,163 litres (309/1,118 litres electric) Mini 3-door - 9.44-inch 210/725 litres (210/800 litres electric)

Engines

The new Ypsilon is available with 101 PS 1.2-litre mild hybrid petrol engines and a 6-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission as well as 100% electric. In the latter case, there is a single 156 PS variant with a front motor and 51 kWh battery, for a declared maximum range of 250 miles and a charging speed of 100 kW DC. In 2025 it will be the turn of the HF, the sportiest and most powerful 280 PS variant, like the Abarth 600e.

Lancia Ypsilon MINI Cooper SE

The range of the three-door Mini Cooper is a little more varied, with the (non-electrified) 1.5 three-cylinder 156 PS petrol version and the 204 PS 2.0 four-cylinder Cooper S, all with 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

There are also two electrics, namely the 184 PS Cooper E and the 218 PS Cooper SE. Both with a front-mounted electric motor, the former is coupled with a 40.7 kWh battery, while the latter with a 54.2 kWh battery.

In the first case, the WLTP range is 190 miles, and in the second 250 miles. The maximum charging rate is 75 kW in the versions with the smaller battery and rises to 95 kW in the Cooper SE.

Model Petrol Mild hybrid Electric Lancia Ypsilon . 1.2 101 PS 156 PS Mini 3-door 1.5 156 PS 2.0 204 PS - 184 PS 218 PS

Prices

The price list for the Ypsilon starts at €24,900 for the mild hybrid and reaches €39,500 for the electric Cassina. The battery-powered model starts at €34,900.

The Mini has a basic price of €28,905 and goes up to €39,965 with the Cooper S in JCW trim. The electric starts at €29,505, rising to €41,725 for the Cooper SE JCW.

At the moment the Ypsilon is not available in the UK, but it is expected to arrive before the end of the year. For the sake of this comparison, we convert the price in euros to GBP using the current exchange rate. Mini Cooper prices are show in euros converted to GBP as well as their actual UK market RRP.