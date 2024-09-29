Length: 5,037 mm

Width: 1 964 mm

Height: 1 744 mm

Wheelbase: 2,985 mm

Luggage compartment: 347 - 697 - 1 915 litres (+ 46 litres for the boot)

The new Volvo EX90 has finally arrived. Conceived as the inevitable counterpart to the XC90, it joins the (recently redesigned) internal combustion SUV at this early stage of sales, with a rather boxy design and record interior space - thanks to its native electric platform.

In this section, we take a look at its dimensions, bearing in mind that its main competitors in terms of size include models such as the new Kia EV9 and the Tesla Model X.

Volvo EX90, dimensions

The new Volvo EX90 is 5.04 metres long, 1.96 metres wide and 1.74 metres high, with a very generous wheelbase of 2.99 metres. Its dimensions are those of a top-of-the-range full-size SUV, which is obviously reflected in the passenger compartment, which offers near-record space, even for seven passengers.

Volvo Volvo EX90

Volvo EX90, interior space and luggage compartment

As a full-size SUV, there's no shortage of space on board the new Volvo EX90, even for people sitting in the back and in the last row of seats. Overall, the space is very good, and there's no shortage of ways to organise it.

These include the sliding seats in the second row and the electric seats in the last row, which fold up or down at the touch of a button and become fully retractable when not in use, leaving plenty of space for luggage.

In terms of cargo volume, the new Swedish electric SUV has, as we explained in our article, a volume of 347 litres in seven-seat configuration, a figure that rises to around 697 litres in five-seat configuration when the third-row seats are folded down and to 1,915 litres when all the seats are folded down.

Volvo EX90, interior

Volvo EX90, competitors with similar dimensions

The new Volvo EX90 doesn't yet have many direct competitors, as some zero-emission SUVs of this size have yet to go on sale. The few competitors include the Kia EV9, which costs slightly less, and the ever-popular Tesla Model X, which costs slightly more.