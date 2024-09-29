Last June we discovered a very interesting digital recreation of Dacia. It was the Vaner 2024, a hypothetical cheap van for the Romanian brand that generated a lot of interest among you, Motor1.com readers.

Today we want to show you other images of the vehicle, also computer-generated, so that you can get to know it in more detail. What is Dacia waiting for to create it, given the excitement generated?

Ally to work with

These images are the work of Andrei Dila, who shows us the van in various colours (the orange one is cool!) and from different angles. In fact, we can see in detail the two sliding doors on the sides, with glass openings included, as well as the double rear doors.

It is also possible to see the large open space in the load area, which is nicely covered with plastic material to withstand demanding use. Other highlights include tinted rear windows and distinctive wheel rims. I don't know about you, but we think this vehicle would be an immediate success.

Dacia Vaner 2024, cargo area

A crossover van

As we mentioned in the first article about the Vaner, we think the aesthetics are spot on, thanks to the Dacia corporate grille, the Y-shaped daytime running lights and the crossover-style underbody protection. The colour is up to you, so take a look at the attached gallery.

And the engines? There is nothing better than looking at those of the Renault Trafic, the Dacia model's 'cousin', to 'transplant' them: for example, the Blue dCi 110, 150 and 170 diesel block, depending on the needs of each haulier.

Obviously, the van's range would cover different lengths, number of seats and load capacity. Not to mention that it could also become the perfect cheap camper van, which are so fashionable since the pandemic. In other words, a 'sound' business for Dacia.

Low price

In terms of price, it could be launched on the UK market for around £21,000. Of course, Dacia is in enviable health with the best-selling Sandero and the new Duster, not forgetting the versatile Jogger or the cheap electric Spring, but if it were more ambitious, it would certainly get very good results. Anyone starting a signature campaign in favour of this van?

