The long and successful history of the Ford Fiesta began in 1976 and ended in 2023. Do you miss it? Maybe there's a glimmer of hope...

As we told you recently, Ford is considering developing several compact electric models from 2026, all based on a new platform. They make sense, as they don't need a long range for daily city driving and the zero emissions would allow them to be at home in Ultra Low Emission Zones (ULEZ).

Ford Fiesta, new generation by 2026?

Historic name

For the moment, that's all we can tell you officially. However, based on this information, there has been a lot of speculation about the return of the Ford Fiesta, which is only natural because it is a historic name, which would attract the attention of many potential customers.

Needless to say, the new Renault 5 electric car has been a success in terms of reservations, thanks to its name and vintage aesthetics. So it would make perfect sense for the American brand to resurrect its quintessential utility car.

Gallery: Ford Fiesta 1.0 EcoBoost 125 PS MHEV ST Line X 2022

43 Photos

Modern aesthetics

Digital designer Nikita Chuicko is proposing an electric Fiesta 2026 with a modern look, i.e. it does not use the classic lines of the first generations of the model. As you can see, it is a car in the region of 4 metres in length with a sporty look (we understand that it has the ST Line trim).

The handles flush with the bodywork optimise the range, as does the closed grille. I like the fact that this element has been retained and does not disappear from the front so that the car looks like a combustion engine car. The short overhangs make the wheelbase as long as possible, which benefits the interior.

Strong rivals

Talking about engines makes no sense now when the project has not even been given the green light by Ford officials. In any case, proposals of between 100 and 150 PS, with a range of up to 250 miles would seem appropriate.

If the Fiesta 2026 were to become a reality, it would be on the market alongside the R5, the future Renault 4, or the new Volkswagen ID.2 / CUPRA Raval / Skoda Epiq, all based on the same platform. We would like nothing better than for the Fiesta to come back!

Source: Nikita Chuicko