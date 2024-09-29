After selling 3.2 million units worldwide, the Fiat 500 is retiring as a combustion engine. To mark the occasion, Marani has come up with something very special. This is the special luxury model "Principessa D'oro Nero", which translates roughly as "the princess in gold and black".

The Principessa is limited to a total of 30 examples and is also available as the Abarth 695 edition. Power? 70 PS for the 500, 180 PS for the Abarth. Each car is hand-built and the two-tone metallic paintwork is striking: champagne gold metallic / vesuvio black metallic with burgundy red decorative stripes.

Gallery: Fiat 500 Princess edition by Marani

Marani

In addition, there are chrome trim strips on the front and rear bumpers and in the belt line. There is also a rhinestone decoration on the trim strips at belt height (vehicle sides) and a highly polished "MARANI" and "Principessa" lettering.

The bling theme continues on the door panel with a highly polished "Principessa" lettering, plus chrome-plated mirror caps, high-gloss chrome 16-inch rims, chrome-plated hubcaps embossed with "500", brushed aluminium door sills and a polished stainless steel exhaust trim.

Glitz and glamour

The 500's interior is also highlighted by cream leather upholstery with diamond-shaped interior surfaces with double stitching and silver-embroidered 'Principessa' lettering. There are also gold front seats and headrest covers, available in cream velour or cream leather with gold trim and rhinestone rings.

The three-spoke leather steering wheel has gold leather inserts, while the chrome gear lever has a metallic gold finish. Finally, the leather gear lever gait is cream-coloured with gold leather trim strips.

Fiat 500 Princess Marani Edition

The dashboard is available in Vesuvio Black metallic (standard), Chamgagne Gold metallic or real Ash with the 500 chrome emblem set with rhinestones. The handbrake handle is available in cream leather (standard) or chrome with rhinestone decoration.

Other eye-catching details include black or cream leather door armrests (both standard), cream leather sun visors, cream leather A-pillar trim and the "Principessa" badge on the centre console.

Fiat 500 Principessa edition by Marani

Alcantara inside too

This special edition undoubtedly stands out for its exclusive and unusual details for a car of this size. The A-pillars of the passenger compartment are covered in cream Alcantara fabric with silver trim for the tweeter speaker, the top cover of the key is in polished 925 sterling silver or the Marani bag with embroidered logo for the instruction manual, warranty and maintenance booklet or ice scraper.

Fiat 500 Principessa edition by Marani

Of course, all this luxury comes at a price. Depending on the original version, the Fiat 500 Edizione Principessa costs between €43,438 and €48,478 (approx. £36,300 and £40,500). The Abarth conversion is even more expensive: from €58,438 to €63,478 (£48,800 and £53,000).

Marani is currently developing a special 'Speedster' bodywork model based on the Abarth 695 C as a prototype. As part of this project, major modifications are being made to the bodywork, engine performance and chassis. Special models based on other manufacturers are planned for the future.