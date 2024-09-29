Apart from China, the good old MPV is practically dead. However, today we don't want to look at its demise, but at the hour of its birth, at least as far as the European market is concerned. After all, the Plymouth/Chrysler Voyager and the Nissan Prairie are regarded as pioneers. But 40 years ago, the public was still surprised.

When Renault presented the Espace in 1984, the company was breaking new ground. Genuinely spacious saloons with a one-box design and full-length interior were unheard of in the Old World. The revolutionary body architecture, the generous amount of space and the highly flexible seating landscape created an unprecedented feeling of space and a quality of life on board that had never been thought possible before.

The basic idea originated in the USA, but the production vehicle is a customised solution for European requirements. In any case, the spacious interior and compact exterior of the first-generation Renault Espace epitomised an innovation, if not a revolution, in the automotive world.

Because until its debut, vehicles with more than five seats looked more like crew vans; at best they were referred to as "minibuses" like the VW bus (aka Camper in UK). Renault and Matra developed a completely new design for their variable large-capacity saloon, which was more or less copied by all the world's major car manufacturers in the 1990s.

Unrivalled in design, space and variability

A typical Espace feature is the front section, which is dominated by a windscreen that is pulled far forward and rises evenly towards the rear with a short bonnet. Hidden underneath are the engines familiar from the Renault 21 and 25. The design principle allows space to be utilised with unprecedented efficiency: with a length of just 4.25 metres and a width of 1.78 metres, the space vehicle offers a high level of travel comfort for seven adults.

What's more, thanks to the swivelling front seats, the occupants can literally turn towards each other during a break and enjoy a snack from the centre seat, which can be converted into a table. The special highlight of the first Espace is its versatility. For the first time, it has individual seats that can be arranged as required in the interior in such a variety of ways.

The Espace also deserves the title of "innovative" for its unusual body construction. A supporting structure made of galvanised steel is clad with plastic exterior panels. Rust is therefore not an issue for the practical family friend, which is also unaffected by minor parking collisions.

1978: An idea takes shape

The story of the Renault Espace actually began back in 1978: Philippe Guédon, then Technical Director of the car manufacturer and technology group Matra, which specialised in small series production, brought the MPV idea with him from the USA. In contrast to the maxi formats there, he favoured a solution adapted to European space conditions. Guédon commissioned the designer Antoine Volanis to design such a vehicle. The first prototypes, the "P16" and "P17", were completed as early as 1979.

However, Guédon was not yet satisfied, and so the "P18" was born. Its one-box concept already featured the most important basic features of the Espace concept: a continuous interior, high seating position, generous wheelbase and a futuristic design.

In 1982, Guédon presented the project to the then Renault boss Bernard Hanon. He recognised the potential at first glance: "This car comes naturally to you if you put all automotive vanities aside." No wonder, as Hanon was also significantly involved in the Renault 5.

Hanon gives the green light for series development of what will later become the Espace. The name says it all, it is the French word for "space". While Renault was responsible for the mechanical components and sales, Matra took over product and production development.

On the road to success after a hesitant start

The market launch of the Espace causes a moment of shock. In the first month of sales, only nine orders were received in Germany, but then the public accepted the unusual shape and recognised the convincing product advantages - the Espace became a great success. In the first year of production, 5,923 models rolled off the production line.

The engine range consisted of 2.0 and 2.2-litre petrol engines with 110, 101 and 120 PS and a 2.1-litre diesel engine with 88 PS. Not only the public, but also the industry press reacted with some uncertainty to the first European representative of the MPV concept: For example, "auto motor und sport" published a comparative test with the new Espace still under the heading "minibuses".

While this categorisation might still correspond to the space on offer, the superior driving characteristics of the space vehicle quickly proved the testers wrong: the handling was "saloon-like". Even without power steering, which was initially offered as an optional extra, the Espace could be "steered through bends like a normal car".

This is not surprising, however, as the Espace has a sophisticated chassis with front wheels individually suspended on double wishbones and spring-damper units and a twist beam rear axle plus Panhard rod. The motoring journalists were also impressed by the "impeccable all-round visibility" and problem-free handling when parking.

Targeted model upgrades and all-wheel drive

The Espace is revised for the first time in 1988. The redesigned front and rear sections are now less angular. The bumpers and spoiler are adapted accordingly. The already exemplary drag coefficient (cW 0.34) is reduced to just 0.32. The extended body overhangs benefit the space available, and a further widened tailgate makes access to the luggage compartment even easier.

In the same year, the first all-wheel-drive variant called "Quadra" is added to the model range. A cardan shaft made of lightweight composite material transmits the power of the 2.2-litre engine to the viscous coupling mounted directly in front of the rear differential. This distributes the torque to the front and rear wheels depending on the driving situation and road conditions.

After 191,674 units, "mission accomplished" was the motto for the first Espace. Renault has established a pioneering vehicle concept with the variable space saloon. The MPV segment has become an integral part of the European passenger car market and in 1991, the second generation of the Espace is given a new strong representative. There is still an Espace in 2024, but this is now just an ordinary SUV with seven seats.