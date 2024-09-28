Don't tell me you wouldn't stand out with a Mercedes G. Nevertheless, the off-road vehicle with the three-pointed star was and still is a popular tuning subject. The result is usually not very discreet in appearance, but Mansory isn't concerned.

Even after its latest facelift for the model year 2025 and after more than 40 years of production, the Mercedes G-Class continues to offer a wide range of refinement measures and enjoys unbroken popularity, especially among the customers of Mansory.

In line with the associated high demand, the company is the first tuning manufacturer ever to present a comprehensive update of its conversion programmes for the particularly popular "Gronos" and "Grand Entrée" variants and offers a "Limited Edition" of 8 units for each of these at the beginning, which is fortunate, one might say after looking at them...

Both conversion programmes have been redesigned in all areas, i.e. all full carbon parts of the respective body kits have been completely redesigned. New bonnets with integrated, redesigned full carbon air intakes, a new light design in the front aprons, a new roof lamp arrangement and new wing extensions with integrated Mansory logo complete the changes for the model year change. The Gronos also features a new spare wheel cover with illuminated logo.

Mansory Gronos based on Mercedes G-Class G63 (Type W465)

The "FC.5" rims for the G-Class, presented for the first time on the Mansory "Pugnator" (be careful when clicking on the link! Your eyes are at risk!), are now also available. These one-piece, ultra-light forged rims are combined in the size 10x24 (all-round) with high-performance tyres in the size 295/30 R24.

After all, the gigantomaniac appearance is accompanied by significantly more power. The current engine has been overhauled with the help of larger turbochargers and a high-performance exhaust system with new downpipes.

In conjunction with the reprogrammed engine electronics, the 4.0-litre V8 engine now delivers 820 PS (standard: 585 PS) and the maximum torque increases from the standard 850 Nm to 1,150 Nm. Fuelled in this way, both models reach the 62 mph limit from a standing start in just 4.0 seconds.

For the two G-Class models "Gronos" and "Grand Entrée", all interior modifications known to date are still available and can be ordered. A new addition is a full-carbon sports pedal set with Mansory logos.