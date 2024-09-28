It's no secret that growing up with classic sports cars as prominent as the Renault Supercinco GT Turbo, the Peugeot 205 GTI or the Fiat Uno Turbo made me develop a love of cars that, of course, is still present today. But now I want to talk to you about the Ford Fiesta XR2.

More specifically, the supposedly abandoned example that you have seen in the main picture of this article. I say "supposed" because although it has the XR2 lettering, the exhaust and the 'punctured' rims, it doesn't look like an authentic version, but an attempt to look like one.

I can only give obvious facts from the picture. For example, that it is a UK market unit and, in fact, has a right-hand drive. Also, that it is a perfectly recoverable vehicle, although the photo is from 2019 and we don't know if the car is still in that condition.

Gallery: Ford FIesta XR2

As you can see, the rear bumper is damaged, as is the lower part of the side or the wiper arm. The rear window is also cracked and needs to be replaced. However, you get the impression that this Fiesta was discontinued not because of an accident, but perhaps because of a mechanical failure?

That remains to be seen. In any case, even if it is not a 'real' XR2, we do not wish such an end to a car with around 40 years of history. No classic car deserves to be left out in the open on private property.

Let's talk about the XR2. If you remember, this car had many special details, such as the black wheel arches or the black spoiler, which ran along the entire rear, from driver to passenger and over the roof. Long-range auxiliary headlamps also added a personal touch.

As for the engine, the car was powered by a naturally aspirated petrol block from the Escort XR3, with four cylinders, carburettor, 1.6 litres and 96 PS at 6,000 rpm, linked to a five-speed manual gearbox.

Without matching the performance of its rivals, the Fiesta XR2 clocked 112 mph top speed and 0-62 mph acceleration in 10.9 seconds.

Source: Pistonheads.com