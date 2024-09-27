McLaren Automotive is springing a surprise with a special announcement. Today they confirm the next chapter in the extraordinary history of their legendary '1' series of vehicles. The new supercar, christened McLaren W1, will be unveiled on Sunday 6 October 2024 at 13:00 BST.

McLaren justifies the new name as follows:"The name W1 pays tribute to McLaren's world championship mentality, and the date of the public unveiling marks the 50th anniversary of McLaren's first win in the Formula 1 Constructors' World Championship and Emerson Fittipaldi's victory in the Drivers' World Championship in 1974 with McLaren." A short video has also been published on the subject:

The McLaren W1 is the replacement for the legendary McLaren F1 and the P1, so it can be considered a hypercar. Nothing has yet been revealed about the technical aspects. The P1, built between 2013 and 2015, drew a total of 916 PS from the combination of a 3.8-litre turbocharged V8 and an electric motor.

McLaren's most extreme car at the moment is the Solus GT, a mid-engined single-seater with no road homologation and no FIA homologation. The naturally-aspirated 5.2-litre V10 engine, which revs up to 10,000 rpm, develops around 840 PS and 650 Nm of torque.

Looking at the competition, such as Lamborghini and Ferrari, a form of plug-in hybrid seems feasible in the case of the W1. In other words, it is most likely the combination of a powerful twin-turbo combustion engine with one or more electric motors. It's also likely that McLaren is aiming for the magic 1,000-PS limit. Let's be surprised.

"The McLaren W1 is defined by true supercar principles and is the ultimate expression of a McLaren supercar. Shaped by our rich racing history and world champion mentality, the W1 pushes the boundaries of performance and is worthy of bearing the name '1'. Like its predecessors, the F1 and McLaren P1, the W1 defines the rules of a true supercar," said Michael Leiters, Chief Executive Officer of McLaren Automotive.