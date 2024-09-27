A Dakar-style electric Audi? It could become a reality. To celebrate winning the 2024 edition of the world's toughest race, the German manufacturer is reportedly working on a very special Q6 Sportback e-tron.

According to those who have seen it, this special example looks exaggerated, but it's not yet clear whether it will become a production model or a concept. Here's what it could look like in its final version.

Born to compete

To construct our rendering, we took as our starting point the videos and spy shots that have been making the rounds on the web in recent weeks. All that's left of the production Q6 Sportback e-tron (which will arrive in 2025) are a few details, such as the headlights, the grille and the sloping shape of the rear.

Audi Q6 Sportback e-tron Dakar, Motor1.com review

For the rest, Audi has completely transformed the SUV's configuration, with very large wheel arches, large tyres (Toyo Open Country tyres in the case of the mules) for off-road use and roof rails.

Harnessing the potential of electric motors, it's likely that this special Q6 Sportback e-tron will be equipped with special features to improve off-road grip, such as a specific torque management system or ad hoc suspension to cope with jumps and steep inclines on rough, rocky terrain.

In short, the Audi could be an indirect and distant answer to the Mercedes-AMG G 63 AMG 4x4².

Mercedes-AMG G 63 4x4² (2022)

Is it time for the RS Q6?

In terms of architecture, it's highly likely that this Q6 Sportback 'Dakar' will also use the PPE platform. On the standard Audi, it can be combined with 79 kWh or 95 kWh batteries, with all-wheel drive or rear-wheel drive versions, depending on the motors.

Power outputs range from 326 to 516 PS, with the latter reserved for the SQ6 Sportback e-tron, which will be - at least initially - the most powerful model. But we wouldn't be surprised if, with the launch of this 'Safari', Audi introduced the RS Q6, which could develop more than 600 PS and offer even more sensational performance.