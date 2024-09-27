Peugeot has the ambition to become a leader in the field of fully electric vehicles among the European mainstream brands. With the E-208, it is already the leader in the electric B-segment in Europe. The lion brand now offers the widest range of electric vehicles of any European brand. The brand-new E-408, which will be unveiled in Paris as a world première, is set to complete the electric range consisting of 12 models.

To make it easier for customers to switch to zero CO2 emissions, each electric model also offers a hybrid and/or plug-in hybrid version thanks to multi-energy platforms. All Peugeot models are equipped with connected services and ChatGPT4 artificial intelligence, designed to enable smooth and powerful interaction with the vehicle.

The 408 is a 4.69 metre crossover based on the EMP2 platform, like the announced electric versions of the Vauxhall Astra and Peugeot 308. Like the 308, the 408 is also positioned in the compact segment (C-segment), albeit at the upper end.

The electric version was already announced as part of the general 408 première. Due to the EMP2 platform, the technology is obvious: 156 PS as in the e-308, plus a battery with 54 kWh capacity (51 kWh net). Range? Around 250 miles.

The battery has an NMC811 chemistry (80 per cent nickel, 10 per cent manganese and 10 per cent cobalt). Charging takes place with a maximum of 100 kW direct current or up to 11 kW alternating current.

Peugeot e-308 InsideEVs Peugeot e-3008 (top left) and e-5008

Speaking of range, the hurdle of 435 miles on a single charge has already been achieved by a handful of electric cars. So far, however, these have mainly been luxury models such as the Lucid Air, the Mercedes EQS or the Tesla Model S. But soon the mid-range Peugeot E-3008 will be joining this exclusive club. The car will be on display at the Paris Motor Show from 14 October and will then be available to order.

The Peugeot E-3008 can currently only be configured in the 157 kW basic version with a 73 kWh battery and a range of around 323 miles. Two other versions have been announced: a 240-kW all-wheel-drive model with the same battery and the long-range version with a 98-kWh battery and 231 PS front-wheel drive. For the latter, a range of 423 miles was mentioned at in the meantime, but now the 435 miles is official, writes the brand.