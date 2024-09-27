There were six cars analysed by Green NCAP in the third 2024 test series: three electric (BYD Seal U, Kia EV6 and Toyota bZ4X), two petrol (Kia Ceed and Volkswagen Taigo) and one diesel (Peugeot 308).

The electrics all scored five stars, the Peugeot 308 and Volkswagen Taigo two, and the petrol Kia Ceed passed the test, earning two stars.

Highest score for electrics

The BYD Seal U achieved an average score of 93 per cent thanks to zero tailpipe emissions, good energy efficiency and minimal greenhouse gas emissions. With an 11 kW charge, the car proved to have about 87% of its energy charged from the electric socket.

The Kia EV6 scored five stars with an average score of 94 per cent. In terms of output from the mains to the battery, it showed significantly lower energy losses from the charging cable and battery.

The Toyota bZ4X received an average score of 97 per cent. It did well in all environmental categories, particularly in efficiency, achieving a good 90.4 per cent output from the mains to the battery.

Green NCAP BYD Seal U Green NCAP Kia EV6 Green NCAP Toyota bZ4X

Diesel and petrol

The Peugeot 308 with the BlueHDi diesel engine scored 3 stars and an average score of 55 per cent. The diesel engine convinced with its reasonable fuel consumption and decent control over pollutant emissions.

The Volkswagen Taigo scored 3 stars with an average score of 53 per cent and, in terms of fuel efficiency, scored 5.2 out of 10.

The Kia Ceed received only 2 stars with a 37% average score because "its environmental performance requires further improvement in terms of emissions reduction and fuel economy".