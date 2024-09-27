The Pagani Utopia straddles the line between art and engineering. Produced (and already sold) in 99 examples, Horacio Pagani's latest creation is a masterpiece of style, luxury and performance, with a non-electrified 6.0-litre twin-turbo V12 producing 864 PS and 1,100 Nm and weighing just 1,280 kg thanks to the extensive use of lightweight materials.

The interior is also remarkable, redefining the traditional canons of contemporary supercars and hypercars, with a style that mixes analogue and digital.

Pagani Utopia, the dashboard

When designing the interior, Pagani sought to explore timeless shapes, also drawing on the many suggestions received from customers. This is why the dashboard has a decidedly unusual appearance for modern super-sports cars, given the absence of a visible infotainment screen.

Analogue buttons and gauges dominate the central part of the cockpit, while the gear lever highlights the various levers underneath. The steering wheel is made from a single block of aluminium, while the shell-shaped seats are covered in thick leather.

The Pagani Utopia's infotainment system is present, however, with a main unit positioned at the front of the cabin, integrated with a colour screen positioned in front of the driver. This screen, which at first glance looks like a normal on-board computer, contains several key functions.

Among the most important are the dedicated navigation system, tyre pressure and temperature monitoring, detailed powertrain information and the audio system, which controls the standard audio system.

Although similar solutions are already present in other supercars and hypercars, the realisation of the Utopia's infotainment system required a considerable level of complexity. The challenge for Pagani was to integrate these cutting-edge technologies into such an exclusive interior, redefining the driving experience for the customer, but without sacrificing practicality and ease of use.

Pagani Utopia, finishes and materials

In the cabin of the Utopia, premium materials are plentiful. Plastics are kept to a minimum, with the dashboard dominated by aluminium and leather upholstery in a variety of colours.

The seats of the Pagani Utopia Gear lever with visible linkages

Carbon fibre is also used to reduce weight as much as possible, as is the case for the bodywork. Of course, there's no shortage of customisation options, with customers able to choose bespoke colours and upholstery to make their Utopia even more special and unique.

Pagani Utopia, the space

As you can imagine, the Utopia isn't really designed for long journeys with lots of luggage. In fact, there's no real luggage compartment and the only space available is behind the two seats, which perfectly accommodates the Pagani leather bag supplied with the car.

When it comes to comfort, however, even tall passengers are at ease, not least because the electric seat adjustments (managed via a control integrated into the centre of the seat) allow them to find the right position immediately.