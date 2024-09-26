Two years ago on 13 September 2022, Ferrari stunned the automotive industry by introducing the Purosangue: Maranello's first production four-door, and an "SUV" to boot. Of course, the brand doesn't exactly consider it an SUV, but it's nothing more than an attempt to enter the SUV/crossover segment where other luxury brands are already present.

When the Purosangue was unveiled, it immediately caused a stir. Purists see it as sacrilegious and not a real Ferrari, others see it as a good way of exploring new segments, but what impact has it had on Ferrari's sales and image?

The prancing horse is more popular than ever

Ferrari is currently selling more cars than ever. According to the half-yearly results, the brand set a new sales record for the first half of this year, with more than 7,000 units delivered. In total, the Italian manufacturer delivered 7,044 units, an increase of 1.2% on the January-June period.

Although this is the lowest growth for the ten-year period (excluding Covid 2020), the volume to June 2024 has almost doubled compared to the total shipped ten years ago, at 3,694 units.

This growth is remarkable considering the high price of Ferraris. Added to this are the growing geopolitical tensions and wars affecting some of its markets. The reason for this increase cannot be attributed entirely to the Purosangue, as its registrations began at the end of the third quarter of 2023.

Ferrari worldwide shipments in the first half of the year

The best-selling Ferraris

According to JATO Dynamics data covering 52 markets worldwide, the Purosangue was the third best-selling Ferrari between January and August 2024. The information, which excludes a key market for luxury cars such as the Middle East, shows that the SUV sold almost 1,500 units up to August, overtaking the Ferrari 296, with more than 3,100 units, and the Ferrari Roma, with almost 1,900 units.

296 GTB Ferrari Roma Ferrari Purosangue

The Purosangue surpassed sales of the Ferrari SF90, the 812 and the Portofino (discontinued in 2023), among others. The base price of the Purosangue in the UK is around £313,120, almost £60,000 more than a Ferrari 296 GTB and £140,000 more than the Ferrari Roma coupé.

What's more, the Purosangue sold 28% more than the SF90, even though the base price of the SF90 was only 16% higher than that of the Purosangue. With the Purosangue, Ferrari certainly increased its revenues.

Ferrari sales by model

Model Year 2023 January-August 2023 January-August 2024 296 2,718 units 1,700 units 3,117 units Roma 1,916 units 1,329 units 1,870 units Purosangue 227 units 43 units 1,489 units SF90 1,880 units 1,333 units 1,162 units 812 1,753 units 1,270 units 723 units Portofino 1,560 units 1,175 units 160 units Daytona 110 units 75 units 133 units F8 1,459 units 1,254 units 49 units

What about Ferrari's image?

There is no evidence that Ferrari's image has deteriorated as a result of the Purosangue. The brand remains by far the leader in the supercar segment and earns a lot of money (EBIT increased from 28.3% in H1 2023 to 28.9% in H1 2024).

Meanwhile, the valuation on the capital markets has set a new record, with the share price reaching almost €450 on 30 August 2024. The thoroughbred can therefore be considered a successful new Ferrari.

The author of the article, Felipe Munoz, is a specialist in the automotive industry at the European Union agency JATO Dynamics.