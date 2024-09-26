On 1 October, a new Skoda will be unveiled. It's the Elroq, the Mlada Boleslav-based company's new electric compact SUV, positioned in the C-segment.

The model will be presented live on the brand's Instagram and TikTok pages from 7.30 pm, while a recording of the event will also be available later on the brand's YouTube channel. The announcement is also accompanied by a new teaser, which adds further information to what we already know about the Elroq.

A new look

The teaser photo shows a detail of the front area, in particular the LED matrix headlamp, which features a new design.

Skoda Skoda Elroq, first official exterior drawings

Indeed, from what we've seen in previous sketches and spy shots, one of the most distinctive elements of the new Skoda Elroq is the robust front bumper, which features a large lower grille called 'Tech-Deck Face', which replaces the brand's traditional grille.

In addition, the Skoda features gloss black exterior cladding and an exclusive Timiano green paint finish, specific to the Elroq model.

What we know about the interior and engines

Skoda has already partially 'spoiled' some details about the interior and engines. The Elroq's interior is made from sustainable materials, plastic bottles, recycled clothing and nylon from fishing nets.

Skoda Elroq

As for the engine range, Skoda will be offering different versions of the Elroq: 50, 60, 85 and 85x. The Elroq 50 is equipped with a 55 kWh battery and a 170 PS rear motor. The Elroq 60 offers 204 PS and a 63 kWh battery.

The Elroq 85 is equipped with an 82 kWh battery, offering a range of 348 miles, combined with a 286 PS motor. Finally, the Elroq 85x, with two motors producing 299 PS and all-wheel drive, retains the 82 kWh battery.