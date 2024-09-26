It's not just the Polestar 3 and Polestar 4 SUVs: the Scandinavian brand of electric cars is also dedicating itself to electric bikes. In fact, a two-wheeled vehicle has been developed in collaboration with the Swedish company Allebike. What's it called? It's the Allebike Elize Polestar Engineered.

It's a full-suspension electric mountain bike with "a Space-coloured exterior finish, shock absorbers and details painted in the characteristic Swedish Gold Polestar colour".

750 Wh battery and...

The electric bike also features RXF38 m.2 29 air suspension with 170 mm travel at the front and TTX2Air suspension with 160 mm travel at the rear, which have been carefully tuned to give the electric mountain bike an engaging ride and outstanding off-road performance.

The handlebars of the Allebike Elize Polestar Engineered electric bike Front fork of the Allebike Elize Polestar Engineered electric bike

"The rigid, custom-built carbon fibre-reinforced polymer frame offers a solid, responsive ride designed specifically for trail and enduro trails. The mullet configuration and 64-degree head tube angle offer excellent stability and agility on descents, while the power of the Shimano EP8 motor, powered by a 750 Wh battery, provides efficient thrust on climbs. An electric dropout and rear derailleur are standard, as is the latest technology with Shimano Auto shift. "

Limited edition only

The Allebike Elize Polestar Engineered is available as a limited edition on the Polestar Additionals website at a price of €8,829 (approx. £7,400), with delivery by Allebike.