Luxury tuner Mansory has struck again. We are already used to the tuner being particularly fond of snapping up the very exclusive models in order to convert them in its very special in-house style, but this Ferrari Purosangue is now virtually at the top of the league. The car, named "Mansory Pugnator", is polarising, and fiercely so, that's for sure.

In Latin "Pugnator" means "competitor" or "contestant", and this conversion from Mansory is certainly controversial. However, "Pug" means pug again. We're just saying.

In the past, Mansory has already come up with some highly ... let's say highly unconventional interpretations of exclusive automobiles. With the Pugnator, they have now surpassed themselves in this respect. Let's see if we have interpreted the direction of this project correctly. Be careful, it may contain traces of irony.

The Mansory Pugnator, a vehicle that is as subtle as an elephant in a china shop, is based on the Ferrari Purosangue, which is already very inconspicuous from the factory. Mansory has set itself the task of transforming this masterpiece of restraint into a true work of art of discreetness.

With a special paint finish in the colour "Vermillion", a powerful and elegant metallic red, the Pugnator will absolutely blend into the crowd. The bonnet and all add-on parts are in solid-coloured forged carbon, which gives the vehicle an absolutely discreet touch of high understatement.

Hard to see: The rear wing
Emphasising inconspicuous attachments

The forged lightweight rims in the new "FC.5" wheel design are so inconspicuous that you hardly notice them. With sizes of slim 9.5x22 inches at the front and 11.5x23 inches at the rear, they are perfect for driving the vehicle through the streets completely unnoticed.

With the power increase to 755 PS and 730 Nm of torque, you are now able to swim discreetly in traffic and the new 4-pipe sports exhaust system with flap control and two tailpipes one above the other is sure to sound whisper-quiet and relaxing.

Barely bigger than a spare wheel: the FC.5 rim in 22 inches

The elegant restraint continues in the interior. Ivory-coloured leather with red applications and carbon parts in classic visible carbon create an atmosphere of modesty. The carbon leather sports steering wheel with integrated shift light, seat belts with embroidered logo and sports aluminium pedals are so discreet that they hardly catch the eye. The floor mats and many other detailed solutions make the Pugnator a vehicle that really never looks obtrusive.

The interior was exceptionally modest and unobtrusive

In contrast to its Ferrari base, which clamours for attention, the Mansory Pugnator is a master of restraint. A true work of art of inconspicuousness. The only discreet aspect is the price of the conversion. Mansory does not reveal it.