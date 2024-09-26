A new Alpine model is on the way. It's the A390, a sporty crossover that will be built from scratch, and should therefore be a model exclusively dedicated to the Dieppe-based brand.

In a video posted on YouTube by the NCars channel, we can see a few prototypes undergoing final road tests before the near-final concept is presented at the forthcoming Paris Motor Show, from 14 to 20 October 2024.

On the road to Paris

At the French motor show, the new Alpine will be presented live for the first time in its near-final form and under the name A390_β. There's still very little information on the design level, but it's expected to be a fastback.

So the body should be a five-door saloon, with a coupe rear end and a slightly elevated stance, as also shown in the short video and our rendering published in 2024.

Alpine A390 (2025), as seen by Motor1.com

Front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive, but still electric

Mechanically, this new Alpine should be based on the AmpR Medium platform (derived from the Renault Group's Cmf-EV), with the option of front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive, with one electric motor per axle.

One of the few details that can be seen in the video is the presence of front lights on two levels, the lower ones appearing to be triangular in shape, a design characteristic for the French brand and probably a reference to historic rally models of the past.

To find out more, we'll have to wait until the next Paris Motor Show, which runs from 14 to 20 October at the Porte de Versailles exhibition centre.

Video of the model's latest road tests