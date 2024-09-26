Move over, everyday SUVs – Skoda has just upped the ante with the Kodiaq Armoured, a vehicle that says, “I’d like my morning commute with a side of bulletproofing, please.” Developed in collaboration between Skoda UK and UTAC Special Vehicles (the folks who specialise in making sure things don’t explode when they shouldn’t), this is not your average school-run SUV.

You may remember the Skoda Superb Armoured, the tank-disguised-as-a-saloon that hit the roads in 2018. With nearly 500 units sold, it’s been keeping VIPs safe from bullets and blasts across the globe. Now, the Kodiaq is stepping into the ring – or rather, the heavily fortified garage – with its own armoured variant, designed to handle anything from urban traffic to, you know, grenades. Interestingly, it’s based on the previous generation Kodiaq.

Gallery: Skoda Kodiaq Armoured

2 Photos Skoda

Let’s get straight to the armour: this Kodiaq is built to meet the PAS 300 and PAS 301 Civilian Armoured Vehicle standards. What does that mean? Basically, the Czech SUV has been subjected to enough rounds of ammunition to make an action movie blush (over 200 rounds, to be exact). On top of that, it’s been rigorously tested for blast resistance on all sides – roof, floor, and doors – so you’ll be prepared if your morning route takes a sudden turn into an action sequence.

And don’t worry about being late to football practice, either. Skoda UK has made sure the Kodiaq Armoured isn’t just a glorified tank. Thanks to enhanced suspension and braking systems, this SUV still drives like the regular model, only with a bit more of a “don’t-mess-with-me” attitude. If a rogue nail deflates your tyre mid-escape, you can keep driving with the company’s clever tyre retention system that ensures the rubber stays on the rim, even when the tyre itself has thrown in the towel.

Despite all the military-grade reinforcement, Skoda UK promises that the Kodiaq Armoured won’t sacrifice any of the comfort or practicality of its civilian sibling. Need to haul gear? You’ve still got over 2,000 litres of boot space. Prefer cruising to a bomb shelter in style? There’s an 8-inch touchscreen with all the bells and whistles, including Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Emergency lighting and siren system? Check. Fancy GPS and comms hub? Double check.