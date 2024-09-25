Those looking to buy a motorhome almost always think of models from brands such as Volkswagen, Mercedes-Benz, Fiat, Ford, Renault and so on. Indeed, many of the motorhomes available on the market are based on models from these brands.

However, there are other manufacturers who are very well known for their passenger cars and SUV models, but who you wouldn't expect to make recreational vehicles. This is the case, for example, of Kia with its interesting motorhome, or Hyundai, which also offers a model of this type, with the space needed for the whole family to go on holiday.

Under the name of Hyundai Porest, we find a well-equipped model that most importantly is attractive because it can be purchased at a low price. The concept is quite different from the Hyundai Staria camper we talked about a while back.

Hyundai motorhome: good value, spacious and family-friendly

This compact motorhome is based on a utility vehicle such as the famous H100, known as the Porter in its country of origin. In fact, it was by combining the terms Porter and Rest that the name Porest was born.

A model which, as far as we know, has only been launched in South Korea, but which would undoubtedly become an automatic bestseller if it arrived in Europe.

Gallery: 2020 Hyundai Porest

10 Photos

When it went on sale a few years ago, the price list on the local market indicated a starting price of 48,990,000 won, which at the current exchange rate would be equivalent to around £27,500. An incredible figure by any standard.

At this stage, the question remains as to what this mid-size model offers in return. Essentially, a retractable bedroom, seats that transform into multiple configurations, a kitchen with microwave, sink, optional toilet and touch-screen control for lighting, heating, cooling, battery and water control are all available.

Other details visible in the images include an external awning that acts as a porch, a practical integrated luggage compartment at the rear, and highly aerodynamic bodywork at the front.