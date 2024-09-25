CNC Motorsport, an aftermarket provider of custom and high-performance engine parts, has officially unveiled the first of three Andy Rouse Engineering spec Ford Sierra RS500 Group A race cars. This isn’t just any RS500 rebuild, though – think of it as a 21st-century nod to the legendary race car. With four-time touring car champ Andy Rouse himself onboard, these cars are as close to the original '80s beasts as you can get – minus the shoulder pads and big hair.

For those too young to remember or with a selective memory, the Ford Sierra RS500 was a dominant force on the racetrack, specifically in the British Touring Car Championship (BTCC). Now, thanks to the Gloucestershire-based firm and a dedicated crew of car whisperers, the iconic racer is back, and better yet, it's track-ready.

The first of a total of three cars has been painstakingly crafted over two years by a father-son duo – Alan Strachan, a former mechanic for the Team Labatts Sierra RS500 back in the BTCC glory days, and his son Andrew. While some families bond over board games, these two decided to revive racing history, one body panel at a time.

This first car is loaded with a 575-bhp Cosworth YB engine, a Getrag five-speed gearbox, and a rear diff that'll give you flashbacks to the days when Sierra RS500s dominated the touring car scene. But it’s not all about raw power. CNC Motorsport didn’t just build a replica, it made sure every machined part, from the rear arms to the roll cage, was up to snuff. In fact, they’re the only outfit officially sanctioned by Motorsport UK to produce period-correct Andy Rouse Engineering cages. Yes, it’s that serious.

And if you’re wondering if CNC Motorsport has put all their eggs in one RS500-shaped basket, think again. The second Sierra is already in the works, complete with a shiny new bodyshell that was nabbed at the start of the project. Meanwhile, a third donor shell is also ready for its time in the spotlight.

“This project has enabled us to build a reliable, period-correct car that will be competitive in historic motorsport for the fraction of the cost of an original,” says Alan Strachan. “These are to be enjoyed, raced hard and fair and without the concerns of taking a valuable, period car on track. The fans love to see these flame-spitting RS500s on the limit and they open the door to take part in a huge array of events across Europe.”