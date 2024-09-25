TechArt never ceases to amaze when it comes to Porsche 911s. The German tuner has prepared a very special Turbo S to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Zuffenhausen firm's Turbo engines.

Called GTstreetR Monochrome, this limited series comprises just 20 cars, all fitted with a 3.8-litre boxer engine boosted to over 800 PS.

The wildest Porsche

TechArt doesn't give too many details about the potential of its work, but the main information is enough to make it very interesting in the eyes of collectors and those who don't mind doing frequent laps of the track, perhaps at the Nürburgring.

Porsche 911 Turbo S Monochrome par Techart The new diffuser and bumper modified by TechArt

The GTstreetR Monochrome is capable of a top speed of 217 mph. There's no mention of 0-62 mph acceleration, but it's likely that the extra 150 PS over the standard Turbo S has further reduced the stopwatch time from the production model's 2.7 seconds.

The Turbo S goes sporty

The styling kit chosen by TechArt is voluminous, but does not detract from the purity of the Porsche's lines. The GTstreetR Monochrome features larger bumpers with carbon fibre appendages and a special ducktail spoiler.

Porsche 911 Turbo S Monochrome by Techart, interior

The wheel arches and skirts have a specific look, while the wheels (21-inch at the front and 22-inch at the rear) are specially designed for this model and feature a composite construction. The carbon-fibre front bonnet is also unique, with a special design dedicated to this version.

The interior is just as exclusive, with extensive use of leather and alcantara to amplify the sense of luxury and sportiness already present in the Turbo S.

TechArt hasn't released the price of the various modifications on this Porsche, but we don't think they're a big deal for Turbo S owners, with the latter starting at around £175,000 (excluding accessories).