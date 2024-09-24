Despite having given up on the idea of being an electric brand by 2030, Volvo is ensuring that it will not abandon another important vision: its presence in the large saloon market. Proof of this is the new ES90, which will replace the S90 and compete directly against the Mercedes-Benz EQE, Audi A6 Sportback e-tron and BMW i5.

The Swedish brand has kept the model a secret and its design has been completely hidden in the teasers published. However, Nikita Chuicko's recreation anticipates its aesthetics and confirms that it will follow to the letter the latest aesthetic language of the brand.

Inspiration will come from the EX30 and EX90 models, including elements such as a high beltline and a rear end with new interconnected headlights.

Volvo ES90 2025, recreation

In principle, the ES90 will be 4,990 mm long, 1,945 mm wide and 1,547 mm high, with a massive 3,102 mm wheelbase. It will thus be 100 mm shorter than the S90, but will gain 41 mm in wheelbase.

The platform adopted will be the electric vehicle-specific SPA2, which already underpins the EX90 and was developed in collaboration with Chinese multinational Geely (Volvo's parent company).

Volvo ES90 teaser

The technical relationship with the EX90 will be direct. In addition to the platform, both will share the 111 kWh battery and even the motors. This is common in order to reduce production costs.

For the moment, we can expect the ES90 to have an all-wheel drive system with two powertrains and power outputs of 408 or 517 PS. There is talk of a range of up to 400 miles in the most optimistic homologation cycles.

The ES90 is likely to be manufactured in China, which means it will face high tariffs in several markets, including North America and Europe. Further details will be announced in the coming weeks.