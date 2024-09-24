If you're a fan of SUVs, you'll probably be familiar with the name Mitsubishi Montero, as well as the sportier Montero Sport. These two models, which unfortunately are not offered on European markets, allowed Mitsubishi to 'fight' against Toyota and its Land Cruiser.

Known in the rest of the world as the Pajero, there are other markets where the Montero Sport is still sold today, at a price that could be described as attractive, since it is lower than what a Land Cruiser costs today.

This is the case, for example, in Brazil, where the model is back in dealerships with a range update in which the Legend Black special series is consolidated within the family as an additional trim level.

An SUV with no trace of electrification

Available in four trim levels - HPE, HPE-S, Legend and the aforementioned Legend Black - the mechanics of the model remain intact, with a slight aesthetic update, particularly visible at the front.

The colour palette consists of four options, White Diamond, Graphite Gray Metallic, Jet Black Mica and the new Blade Silver Metallic, while wheel options range from 18 to 20 inches.

Inside, a new redesigned three-spoke multifunction steering wheel is adopted, and all seven seats in the cabin receive new leather upholstery in a choice of two colours - black or beige. In terms of comfort, the occupants of the first two rows of seats are electrically adjustable and heated, while an 8-inch digital screen is fitted on Legend and higher models.

As usual for this model, under the bonnet we find the classic four-cylinder 2.4-litre turbo diesel producing 190 PS at 3,500 rpm and 430 Nm of torque at 2,000 rpm. Typical of a model that is expected to have good off-road qualities, this engine is always combined with an eight-speed automatic gearbox, all-wheel drive, a reduction gearbox and a rear differential lock.

The Mitsubishi Pajero Sport (as it is called) starts at 349,990 reals in Brazil, the equivalent of around £47,500 at current exchange rates. A figure which, as already mentioned, is more attractive than the €80,000 (£67,000) from which the Land Cruiser is currently sold in Spain.