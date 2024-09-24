Looking at a car like the Denza Z9 GT, it seems like a distant memory from the times when Chinese manufacturers limited themselves to copying or reproducing European models (bordering on plagiarism) for the domestic market.

Today, a major group such as BYD can afford the 'luxury' of producing in China and soon selling in Europe a luxury estate that challenges the Porsche Panamera and Porsche Taycan in one fell swoop with a choice of plug-in hybrid or 965 PS electric motor.

The Denza Z9 GT, already on sale in China at a base price equivalent to just over €42,500 (approx. £35,500), will in fact be one of the first models from Denza, BYD's luxury brand, to reach the European market.

Long-tail saloon

The new BYD group car looks like a five-door long-tail saloon, somewhere between an estate and a sleeker shooting brake. The measurements are significant because a length of 5.19 metres is echoed by a width of 1.99 metres and a height of 1.48 metres.

Denza Z9 GT, front three-quarter view

The 3.12-metre wheelbase also contributes to making it even more imposing than the Panamera itself. The rounded, modern styling is the work of former Audi and Alfa Romeo designer Wolfgang Egger and features some details typical of the latest Chinese saloons such as elongated front headlights, retractable door handles and optional camera mirrors.

Denza Denza Z9 GT, rear three-quarter view Denza Denza Z9 GT, the side view

Five screens and two refrigerators

The interior of the Denza Z9 GT is distinguished by no less than five screens on the dashboard: one for the digital instrumentation, a larger one for the central infotainment system, a third for the front passenger and two more screens on the door panels that reproduce the images of the optional cameras in place of the side-view mirrors.

Denza Denza Z9 GT, the interior

The front passenger seat also has a zero-gravity mode with leg rest, while one of the most impressive features is the dual refrigerators. The front one between the seats has a capacity of 4 litres and the rear one 10 litres.

Denza Denza Z9 GT, one of two refrigerators on board Denza Denza Z9 GT, the gear lever

870 PS the plug-in hybrid, 965 PS the electric

The Denza Z9 GT is offered in China in two versions, plug-in hybrid and electric. The PHEV adopts the e3 platform and the fifth-generation DM hybrid system. The 2.0-litre petrol engine has 207 PS and with the three electric motors brings the total to 870 PS. Acceleration 0-62 mph is a practical 3.6 seconds and the 38.5 kWh LFP battery provides an electric range of up to 125 miles in the CLTC cycle, with a total range of 684 miles.

Denza Denza Z9 GT, the front view

For the electric Denza Z9 GT, which is distinguished by a front end with reduced air intakes, the base e-Platform 3.0 Evo with three motors producing a total of 965 PS is mentioned. Acceleration from 0 to 62 mph is 3.4 seconds and the 100 kWh battery provides a CLTC range of 391 miles.