Vehicle recalls in the United Kingdom have hit new highs, and we’re not talking about a few faulty windscreen wipers here. The Car Expert, an automotive consumer advice platform, has taken a deep dive into recall data over the past 30 years, and the results are… well, alarming. Since 1994, the rate of vehicle recalls has multiplied by more than ten times, according to data from the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA). In 1994, a modest 27 car recalls were issued worldwide. Fast forward to 2024, and we're on track to hit a whopping 260 by year’s end.

Already in the first eight months of this year, nearly 1.2 million vehicles have been recalled in the United Kingdom. As many as 1.8 million vehicles could be affected this year. Yes, you read that right. From sleek sports cars to your Aunt Maureen’s motorhome, no vehicle type is safe from the recall rollercoaster. Passenger cars are the main offenders, but even vans, motorbikes, buses, trailers, and car accessories (like that overpriced car seat) are getting in on the action.

While some recalls are relatively minor – like tweaking a service schedule – others are much more serious. The dreaded Stop Drive orders, where your car gets grounded until it’s repaired, are rare but far from extinct. And don’t think you’re off the hook if your car’s a decade or two old. Audi A4 models from 2004 were among the relics recalled this year.

In fact, it's not just small-time players affected. The BMW Group (which includes Mini and Rolls-Royce) recently recalled 1.5 million cars worldwide due to a brake issue, a problem that could cost the company a cool £750,000 million. That recall shaved 10 per cent off BMW’s market value earlier this month, proving once again that even luxury rides aren't immune to breakdowns. Mercedes-Benz, meanwhile, has been busy recalling over 337,000 passenger cars in the UK alone, some of which have been cruising around with issues for up to six years.