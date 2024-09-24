eBay UK has added Renault and Dacia to its growing collection of official automaker stores. Everything from oil filters to brake pads comes straight from the manufacturers, meaning no more guesswork or dodgy third-party knockoffs. And thanks to the platform’s Assured Fit guarantee, you can return parts that don’t fit within 30 days and get your money back. So if that shiny exhaust you ordered doesn’t quite line up, at least you’ll get a refund to soothe your frustrations.

But wait, there’s more. To make your life even easier, eBay’s handy My Garage feature lets you pop in your vehicle’s registration number to ensure you’re shopping for parts that are actually made for your car. No more wondering if you’ve just bought a part for a 2002 model when your car is a 2010 — because let’s face it, we’ve all been there. This nifty tool will save you time, headaches, and possibly a few choice words when the part you bought ends up being the wrong size.

With the addition of Renault and Dacia, eBay's official stores now boast an impressive roster of automotive heavyweights, including Ford, BMW, Toyota, and Lexus. Abir Tewari, eBay UK’s Director of Commercial Operations for Parts and Accessories, commented: “This collaboration means our customers now have even greater access to a broad array of genuine parts and accessories.” Translation: your Renault or Dacia is about to get some well-deserved TLC with parts that are the real deal.

“Launching eBay stores for both Renault and Dacia marks a significant milestone for us. We know that owners will benefit greatly from the convenience and accessibility of eBay as a platform for sourcing essential parts and accessories for their vehicles. We look forward to expanding our stores further and continuing this valuable partnership with eBay,” Mathieu Mignon, Director of Aftersales at Renault Group UK, added.