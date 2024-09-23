In my humble opinion, these are the best weeks to travel in a camper van, as the temperatures are mild, the nights are not too cold and there are still plenty of daylight hours. In addition, those beautiful autumn colours are beginning to appear in nature. So, what better than to buy a mobile home now.

We are well aware that they are expensive, just like cars, so one solution is to go to the second-hand market and find vehicles as interesting as this Renault Trafic in Gerona, Spain which has everything for a very reasonable price: €47,900 (approx. £40,000 at the current exchange rate)!

More equipped and cheaper than the California

The first thing to note is that it is barely five years old (it was registered in 2019) and has only covered 44,500 kilometres (27,651 miles). It measures 4.9 metres long, 1.9 metres wide and 1.97 metres high, making it a cheap alternative to the new Volkswagen California.

Also of particular interest is the extensive conversion it offers, packed with extras, to the point where it reaches the level of a motorhome... for a much lower price.

Exceptional camperisation

For example, it has in-season heating, so you can travel at any time of the year and to any location, be it beach or mountain, while maintaining perfect climate comfort in the cabin.

But there's so much more to list: a two-burner cooker, sink and 60-litre fridge, plus a lift-up roof with double bed or a four-seater dinette thanks to the swivel front seats.

No need to depend on campsites

The preparation doesn't stop there, as this Trafic also offers an exterior shower socket, a control panel to manage lights and battery, a pull-out table, several storage spaces and a grey water tank.

And so you can travel without relying on a campsite, there's even a portable toilet. What more could you ask for? There is no information about the engine in the advertisement, but we do know that it works with a manual gearbox. If you want that information, you can contact the dealer Camper Nord Est via the following Mundovan link.

