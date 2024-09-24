Citroën seems to have extrapolated the low prices of the new C3 and C3 Aircross to its new camper, the Holidays, which can be yours for just £56,590. Compared to the old entry-level Volkswagen California Beach 6.1, that's just under £5,000 less. The new California T7 prices in the UK, which have yet to be released, will be even more expensive.

Once you've let that figure sink in, you're sure to be interested in the French brand's 4.98-metre-long camper van, available with two 2.0 BlueHDi diesel engines of 145 and 180 PS, the former linked to a six-speed manual gearbox and the latter to the EAT8 torque converter automatic with eight speeds.

Holidays camper range

The range is also available in five exterior colours and two trim levels: Plus and Max. The former, which is not offered in the UK at the moment, includes four sleeping places (two inside and two on the lift-up roof), kitchen, 16-litre fridge, two sliding doors, separate folding table, swivelling front seats, storage unit and interior lighting screen.

The Max adds a stationary heater, exterior shower with 25-litre cold water tank, removable toilet, 120W solar panel on the roof, tinted windows, opening rear window, 10-inch touchscreen and navigation system, among other things.

A van as the main vehicle

Derived from the SpaceTourer, the Citroën Holidays can be used as an everyday vehicle, as it comes standard with some very interesting features for everyday use, such as rear parking sensors, three USB ports (two type-C and two type-A), a multifunction and heated leather steering wheel and a photosensitive interior rear-view mirror.

If the Holiday Max is purchased, the exclusivity is increased with 17-inch alloy wheels or the induction charging base. Safety is also enhanced with rear view camera, blind spot monitoring and front parking sensors.

Interestingly, the 145 PS Holidays (34.9 to 39.8 mpg-UK) has a slightly higher average fuel consumption than the 180 PS (35.3 to 40.7 mpg-UK).

Other interesting facts are that the top speed of 105 mph remains unchanged depending on the engine chosen. Of course, Citroën offers practical accessories for its camper, which you can see at the following link.

