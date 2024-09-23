The second generation Toyota C-HR continues to offer a distinctive design, although curiously it has not grown in size and remains at 4.3 metres in length. This separates it from the 'big boys' within the C-segment coupé SUVs, such as the CUPRA Formentor, the new Omoda 5 or the Renault Arkana.

But could you imagine Toyota developing a bigger, sportier version? We bring it to you in this article through an interesting digital recreation that will certainly not go unnoticed. We've called it the Toyota C-HR Coupé and, as you can see, it has even more passionate lines.

Gallery: Toyota C-HR Coupé

3 Photos Toyota

A slightly different rear end

The roof slopes towards the rear from the B-pillar and the tracks are slightly wider to accommodate larger tyres for more effective cornering. The longer wheelbase also increases poise and creates more interior space. Otherwise, the SUV would remain fairly faithful to the standard C-HR.

Thus, the interior design would be kept as it is to make the car as cost-effective as possible. This is a special cabin because of the design of the glovebox and centre console, which can be a bit overwhelming for the front passenger. In return, there is a dual 12.3-inch screen and a multimedia system that is considerably faster than the brand's previous one.

Gallery: Prueba Toyota C-HR 220PH 2024

18 Photos

SUVs with 197 PS and 223 PS

The boot of the C-HR coupe would benefit and could be well over 400 litres, compared to 364 litres in the standard model, which is only 310 litres in the plug-in hybrid version due to battery integration.

In terms of powertrains, the 197 PS 200H hybrid variant would be sufficient, in addition to the 223 PS PHEV 220PH. The latter delivers a 0-60 in 7.4 seconds and a self-limited top speed of 112 mph, which would not be much different for the C-HR Coupé.

For just over £30,000

Of course, fuel consumption would remain fairly low, thanks to the vehicle's good aerodynamics, and the excellent reliability that characterises Toyota's models would be maintained.

And the price? We'd be happy with a starting price of €37,000 (approx. £31,000). Why? To place it directly against the CUPRA Formentor, which costs £32,580 with the TSI petrol engine with 150 PS without light hybridisation. In other words, it would be more powerful than the Spanish model.

Source: O Blitz