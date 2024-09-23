Skoda has decided that "good" simply isn’t good enough. So, the Czech brand is giving their already well-loved Fabia, Scala, and Kamiq models a major upgrade for the UK market by stuffing more gadgets into these cars than you’d expect.

Starting with the Fabia and Edition trim, all models come as standard with keyless start/stop. Cruise control, dual-zone climate control, and electric rear windows are now standard too. Upgrade to the Design Edition and it’ll treat you with with metallic paint, front fog lights, and electric folding door mirrors. There’s also rain assist and an auto-dimming rear-view mirror.

Gallery: Skoda Edition models (UK-spec)

Skoda Scala Edition
6 Photos
Skoda Scala Edition Skoda Scala Edition Skoda Kamiq Edition Skoda Kamiq Edition Skoda Fabia MC Edition Skoda Fabia MC Edition
Skoda

For those looking for a bit more, there’s the Fabia SE L Edition, which cranks up the tech with a rear-view camera and cornering fog lights. The top dog Fabia Monte Carlo Edition is where things get serious. A whopping 9.2-inch navigation display, LED headlights, voice control, and keyless entry are all part of the deal. 

It’s not just the Fabia getting the added equipment, though. Skoda’s Scala and Kamiq models in the United Kingdom are also gaining extra stuff as part of the standard package. Look for a rear-view camera, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, and a 9.2-inch navigation display on both models if you go for the SE Edition trim. The SE L Edition adds heated front seats, parking sensors, and keyless entry. As for the Monte Carlo Edition, it's packing heated sports seats, wireless phone charging, and adaptive cruise control. Throw in some fancy metallic paint for a good measure, too.

All three models are now available for orders with first customer deliveries expected before the year's end. Full pricing is available below.

Starting OTR prices for the Fabia Edition range

Fabia SE Edition £19,880
Fabia Design Edition £20,680
Fabia SE L Edition £22,615
Fabia Monte Carlo Edition £23,115

Starting OTR prices for the Scala Edition range

Scala SE Edition  £22,255
Scala SE L Edition £24,055
Scala Monte Carlo Edition £27,955

Starting OTR prices for the Kamiq Edition range

Kamiq SE Edition  £24,190
Kamiq SE L Edition £27,335
Kamiq Monte Carlo Edition £29,435

Source: Skoda