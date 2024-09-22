Every time we at Motor1.com UK have talked about a different Dacia variant, you have always shown a lot of interest. I'm referring, for example, to the Sandero RS or the Bigster, which you can see in pictures in this article. Don't worry, they are only digital recreations and not real vehicles.

The same goes for the Romanian brand's pure sports car that opens the article. Do you think it's spectacular or does such a car make no sense in a company made up of cheap vehicles? Whatever your opinion, you'll allow me to analyse it as if it were about to hit the market.

Dacia Sandero RS 2024

Catch the eye

This coupé, created by Piotr Sawastynowicz, has no name and, unsurprisingly, its strength lies in its aesthetics. The low-set corporate front end features a light strip. The front bumper and the convex bonnet add to the sporty image.

The large alloy wheels, the taut lines on the side, the oversized wheel arches and the pronounced shoulders also reflect the vehicle's passionate character. The windows appear to be frameless and, of course, there are no rear doors and the roof drops steeply towards the rear.

Dacia Bigster (2025), the Motor1.com render

300 hp 1.8 TCe engine

Pity there's no other image of the 2+2-seater interior (we think this would be the ideal configuration). In any case, this model would be such a huge surprise that it would instantly go viral. Do you think so too?

Now let's think about the engine. The Dacia range doesn't have a powerful pure petrol engine, but until recently, Renault did use it in the Mégane RS Ultime. And Alpine uses it in the A110 GT, S and R Turini. So why not 'transplant' the 300 PS, 420 Nm 1.8 TCe block to the Romanian coupé?

€50,000?

This engine would be paired with dual-clutch seven-speed EDC automatic transmission and a mechanical Torsen differential. In terms of performance, Dacia's sports car could stop the clock at around 5 seconds during acceleration from 0-60 and reach a top speed of over 155 mph.

Needless to say, this would be the most expensive Dacia in the range. Shall we try to put a price tag on it? Take, for example, the Toyota GR Supra, on sale from €61,950. Perhaps a price tag of €50,000 for our star of the show wouldn't be too far-fetched, although of course, you might be branded crazy if you say you paid that much for a 'simple' Dacia.

