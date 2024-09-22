Sold and known in our parts under the name Inster, the small Korean Hyundai Casper is preparing to run off-road with the XRT version. The new trim was spotted at home before its official debut under classic road-test camouflage and immortalised in a couple of photos posted online.

The camouflage hides almost the entire car, from the nose to the tail, leaving only part of the mudguards and little else uncovered; a sign perhaps that the dress of the off-road variant will be quite different from the original. In fact, from the images it seems that only the indicators and headlights remain the same, while the front bumper would be redesigned to show off a more aggressive style.

The specifications

Unveiled at the end of June, the basic version of the Hyundai Casper... sorry, Inster is a city crossover that is 3.82 metres long, 1.61 metres wide and 1.57 metres high, with a wheelbase of 2.58 metres. It mounts a 97 or 115 PS engine and battery packs of 42 and 49 kWh respectively; in the latter case, the claimed range is 221 miles on a single charge. Torque is always 147 Nm.

dimensions: 3.82 x 1.61 x 1.57 m (wheelbase 2.58 m)

engine: 97 or 115 PS

batteries: 42 or 49 kWh

maximum range: 221 miles

torque: 147 Nm

10-80% recharge: 30 min

price: < 25,000 € (approx. £21,000)

Hyundai Inster The Insters

The on-board charger is 11 kW and, in direct current, the maximum power accepted is 85 kW, to go from 10% to 80% of battery capacity in about 30 minutes. No prices are known, but we do know that the company wants to stay under €25,000 (approx. £21,000).