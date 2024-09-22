The SpaceCamper Roof is a new type of roof construction that was presented as a study in the new VW Multivan. The design combines various aspects of a roof tent, pop-up roof and fixed high roof, thereby offering a high degree of flexibility and functionality.

The idea behind this concept is to combine the advantages of these different systems into a versatile solution for campers. For example, the SpaceCamper Roof makes it possible to drive with the roof open up to a speed of 75 mph, which is unusual in this form and is not possible with either the VW California or the Ford Transit Nugget.

Direct access and maximum headroom

A special feature of the roof construction is the direct access to the roof tent via a generous roof hatch measuring 80 cm x 100 cm, which eliminates the inconvenience of climbing up a ladder. This direct access increases user-friendliness and enables better utilisation of the interior space.

Standing height is fully maintained even when the bed is assembled, so that the interior can be utilised without restriction. Two people can sleep comfortably in the bed itself, which has a sleeping area of 140 x 200 cm, and there is also storage space for luggage or sports equipment.

The roof can be opened up to a height of 2.60 metres, offering plenty of freedom of movement. If you want to drive faster or don't want to exceed the 2 metre height limit, you can close the roof while driving. It can also be completely removed in winter, allowing flexible adaptation to the respective driving and weather conditions.

Flexible use and high stability

The construction of the SpaceCamper Roof is designed for efficient space utilisation. This creates a walk-in wardrobe inside the roof, providing space for clothing and accessories. Several cupboards at chest height make it easy to remove items while standing.

In addition, the lower part of the vehicle remains tidy as everything important can be stowed in the roof. The roof is suitable for winter and has good insulation, which is ensured by double-layer fabric and sandwich panels. All sides of the roof can be opened and a skylight allows a clear view upwards.

Another practical feature of the SpaceCamper Roof is the integrated extra width, which roughly corresponds to the dimensions of the folded side mirrors. This extra width serves as a kind of awning that prevents water from entering through the sliding door when it rains. The SpaceCamper Roof therefore offers a complete solution for various camping needs without having to frequently remodel the interior.

Flexible conversion for Ford Tourneo Custom and VW Multivan

The SpaceCamper Classic+ is a full conversion that is available for both the VW T7 Multivan and the Ford Tourneo Custom. It is characterised by a well thought-out space concept and innovative solutions. The patented SpaceCamper rear bench can be converted into a bed particularly quickly and can be completely removed by one person without tools in less than a minute.

The resulting bed offers a comfortable sleeping area of 1.30 x 2 metres, which can even be extended to a width of 1.55 metres when the rear wardrobe is folded down. In the Ford Tourneo Custom, the bed even measures 1.53 x 2 metres when the rear wardrobe is folded down.

A highlight of the conversion is the swivelling kitchen, which is located in the place of the second sliding door. This 1.50 metre long open-air kitchen can be swivelled out or removed completely. It has three hobs - two gas hobs for outdoors and a Trangia hob for indoors - as well as two sinks with integrated taps. The hotplates are removable and the water pump can be operated by foot switch. Two free-floating tabletops can be infinitely adjusted using gas pressure dampers.

Customisable storage space solutions for more flexibility

The space concept of the Classic+ offers plenty of storage space. There are two large drawers under the rear seat bench and a 35-litre cool box next to the rear seat bench. A specially designed wall cupboard can be folded down to bed height so that the entire width of the vehicle can be used for the bed. Even when the kitchen is completely folded out, the passage through the two sliding doors remains unobstructed. The kitchen is made of stainless steel and anthracite-coloured multiplex worktops with a Formica cover.

Rear pull-outs are available as an option, allowing the rear bench, drawers and kitchen to be removed by one person, enabling flexible use of the vehicle. The use of lightweight materials, such as for the rear bench, which is considered one of the lightest rear benches for motorhomes, means that high-quality birkoplex panels can be used for the interior instead of plastic. This contributes to the overall quality and durability of the interior fittings.

SpaceCamper presents the Tourneo Custom with Classic+ package with off-road equipment including air suspension, four-wheel drive and underbody protection. A spare wheel is fitted at the rear. The vehicle is available with various drive types: petrol, diesel, hybrid and purely electric. This versatility makes the SpaceCamper Classic+ an attractive option for various user groups, from weekend campers to long-term travellers and outdoor enthusiasts.