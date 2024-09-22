MH2 450... On reading this, Manhart fans might be wary. After all, the name MH2 initially seems to indicate an optimised variant of the BMW M2. But then 'only' 450 PS? That would be less than the standard version! The solution to this conundrum is that, in this case, the basis for this car is not actually the top-of-the-range model of BMW's compact coupé.

Instead, the MH2 450 is derived from the M240i. As well as increased performance, it has naturally received various other technical and visual improvements to become what it is today.

Gallery: Manhart MH2 450 based on BMW M240i Coupé (2024)

31 Photos Manhart

As you know, the BMW M240i is powered by the 3.0-litre B58 Twin Power Turbo in-line six-cylinder engine. Thanks to the factory turbocharger, it produces 374 PS and 500 Nm. For the MH2 450, the unit is boosted to 440 PS and 600 Nm of torque (maximum) using the additional internal control unit known as the MHtronik.

A rear silencer from Grail with sound flap function and four 100-mm tailpipes provide the appropriate acoustic backdrop. For those for whom the performance levels shown here are not enough, Manhart also offers (on request) additional stages 2 and 3. The braking system remains unchanged in this case, but individual upgrades are possible.

The colour of your choice

As for the chassis, H&R lowering springs and KW Variante 4 coilover suspension are available to give this MH2 450 an even sportier ride and lowered suspension.

Finally, the lowered body enables the Concave One wheels to fit perfectly under the wings. They measure 9x20 inches at the front and 10.5x20 inches at the rear, and are finished in an exceptional gloss white.

Manhart MH2 450

Manhart also offers customers individual rim colour configurations on request. The tyres measure 245/30ZR20 at the front and 285/25ZR20 at the rear. The tuner has further refined the bodywork of the MH2 450 with a front spoiler, side elements, a diffuser and a rear spoiler, all in carbon. In any case, it remains highly visible.

And finally, inside, the steering wheel with new leather/Alcantara trim, including black-painted spokes and carbon gearshift paddles, adds an individual touch.