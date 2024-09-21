When we talk about Westfalia, we are talking about one of the most prestigious and historic manufacturers in the world of recreational vehicle conversions. Its association with manufacturers of traditional models goes back a long way and its product catalogue includes camper vans that are true examples for lovers of this type of vehicle.

Following the recent Dusseldorf Caravan Show 2024, the German company has unveiled its new flagship model based on the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter, which is called the James Cook 600D. Essentially, the 600D does away with the extra volume of the upper expansion module, opting for a more traditional four-seater configuration without losing any of the James Cook's other attributes.

Gallery: Westafalia James Cook Mercedes-Benz Sprinter (2025)

13 Photos Westfalia

The 'highlights' of the revamped Westfalia James Cook 600D could be summed up as the great sleeping experience with Froli elastic springs and the practicality of the new galley, with a 90-litre compressor fridge, located at the front of the galley block and accessible from the outside.

The oil heating, also for the hot water, and the spacious bathroom, together with the 'winter pack', which includes underfloor heating and heated shower tray, invite you to use the James Cook all year round.

Westafalia James Cook Mercedes-Benz Sprinter (2025)

The 600D thus dispenses with the expansion module debuted in 2019 and now opts for a roof tent that houses sleeping space for two adults. In any case, the 600D measures the same 5.93 metres in length as the former James Cook models, but widens at the driver's window line to accommodate a 206 x 140 cm transverse double bed in the rear.

Westafalia James Cook Mercedes-Benz Sprinter (2025)

This bed replaces the 207 x 170/142 cm longitudinal double bed of the sliding body models. The 600D's cabin seems a little narrower, and the angled overhead locker looks a little odd, but it's an interesting alternative for buyers who want something more 'classic' and simple with a fixed bed.

Nor can we overlook the inclusion of a new fixed bathroom, with shower, toilet and a small fixed washbasin, which benefits from the same hot water as the heating. Up front, the 600D follows James Cook's pre-existing designs with its passenger-side galley and four-seater lounge. The kitchen includes a two-burner gas cooker, a sink and a 90-litre fridge.

Westafalia James Cook Mercedes-Benz Sprinter (2025)

The James Cook 600D can be equipped with a 2.0-litre 150 PS turbodiesel engine with rear-wheel drive and six-speed manual transmission or with the same block but with an output of 190 PS, coupled with an all-wheel drive system and nine-speed automatic transmission.

Westafalia James Cook Mercedes-Benz Sprinter (2025)

The price of the new range starts at €95,790 (approx. £80,000). An amount that can be increased by adding some of the available options such as a lift-up roof, a 120W solar panel, an off-road aesthetic package or the aforementioned winterisation package.