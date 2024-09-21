Not just cars. BYD is also launching its offensive for Europe in the light commercial vehicle sector with the introduction of the E-Vali, an all-electric van presented at the IAA Transportation in Hanover.

The BYD E-Vali, which is expected to be launched in 2025, has a range of 155 miles in the WLTP cycle and promises to take on established models such as the Volkswagen Crafter and the Renault Master.

Versatile and car-like

The basic version of the E-Vali is 6 metres long, 2.09 metres wide and 2.78 metres high, with a wheelbase of 3.87 metres. The larger versions, however, reach a length of 7 metres, with the wheelbase reaching 4.55 metres and the load capacity increasing from 13.9 to 17.9 cubic metres.

BYD BYD E-Vali

The look is functional and reminiscent of older Ford Transits, but also the Hyundai Staria, with a low front characterised by headlights with two LED lines that match the decorative elements in the radiator grille. The loading sill is low, at 435 mm at the rear and 467 mm at the side, with the sliding door leaving a space of 1,337 mm for loading goods.

The load space can be customised to suit the different needs of the company, while the cabin reflects the style of the Chinese brand's vehicles. Thus, we find a horizontal digital instrument cluster and a large 12.8-inch display for infotainment, which also includes voice control and the integration of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Fast charging and a payload of almost 1.5 tonnes

Two engine variants have been announced, 136 PS and 204 PS, each with rear-wheel and all-wheel drive, with a top speed of 55 mph in the first and 75 mph in the second variant. In both cases, the BYD's battery is 80.64 kWh, with the option of charging up to 22 kW in AC and 188 kW in DC. In the latter case, you can charge from 10 % to 80 % in 30 minutes.

BYD BYD E-Vali, the interior

The V2L function for transferring energy to other devices or vehicles is also available. The weight is 3.5 tonnes for the most compact model and 4.25 tonnes for the long wheelbase version, while the load capacity is between 700 and 1,450 kg, depending on the model.

The prices and market launch dates for Europe will be announced in the coming months until it is clear whether the Chinese brand's new commercial vehicle will be launched on the Old Continent.