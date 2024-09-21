The last few days have been important for Stellantis. At Factory Booster Day 2024, CEO Carlos Tavares made some important statements and also announced that he had decided to introduce no fewer than 93 new innovations this year.

Let's find out what they are, while recalling some of the initiatives introduced in 2023.

Major innovations

Over the last three years, according to the company's press release, more than 300 proposals have been examined by the Stellantis production team, which has carefully chosen what to introduce or not to introduce into its processes.

The innovations introduced in 2023, for example, have proved over the last 12 months to be a great help in car manufacturing, thanks in particular to artificial intelligence. According to the company, the most important innovation has been the introduction of artificial intelligence into various computer and other programmes.

Stellantis Stellantis Factory Booster Day 2024

These include, for example, Autodesk Construction Cloud, a cloud-based platform that aims to streamline workflows at all stages: from design, planning, construction and operation.

It's a programme introduced at Factory Booster Day 2022 that, over the past two years, has enabled suppliers and Stellantis itself to"share and simulate construction plans simultaneously."

First implemented at the Windsor plant in Canada to launch production of the STLA Large platform, it was extended to the STLA Frame at the Sterling Heights plant in Michigan, USA, following the significant cost savings it generated.

Stellantis Stellantis Factory Booster Day 2024

But that's not all: Stellantis has also implemented another piece of artificial intelligence software in its production processes: GuideNow from Inbolt, a start-up based in France, which has developed a way of harnessing artificial intelligence to enable robots to adjust their trajectory and operations in real time, in order to avoid potential conflicts or impacts during the production and movement phases.

Stellantis Stellantis Factory Booster Day 2024

Finally, turning to hardware, the third important innovation worth mentioning are the autonomous wheels from wheel.me, a Norwegian robotics start-up that has developed special electrified wheels for today's forklifts.

Once installed, these devices are capable of transforming trolleys into truly autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), completely replacing standard wheels and automating the movement of parts or goods in factories.

As already mentioned, the Factory Booster Day on 18 September, held at the Mirafiori plant in Turin, involved more than 60 new partners and showcased a number of innovations that will soon be rolled out across the Group's many plants.