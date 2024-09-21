The European Union's vote on confirming tariffs on Chinese electric cars, which, if approved, will last for five years, is drawing closer. This is precisely why Europe and China are stepping up their meetings to reach a mutually satisfactory agreement, according to Automotive News.

One of the most recent meetings was between European Trade Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis and his Chinese counterpart Wang Wentao, which Mr Dombrovskis described as productive. For his part, Wang Wentao stated that both parties wished to continue discussions with a view to reaching a possible agreement. However, the reality is that everything remains as it was.

Chinese commitments

Not that there are no attempts at rapprochement. China recently declared itself ready to adopt a minimum price for its electric cars sold in Europe, as well as a maximum number of exports per year. However, it seems that this is not enough for the EU.

It is for this reason that Wentao is travelling around Europe, trying to reconcile with the Old Continent's authorities, going from country to country in search of the necessary support.

The EU vote, initially scheduled for 25 September but likely to be postponed if it follows the Commission's intentions, would pave the way for the definitive green light for customs duties. To avoid this, China needs a qualified majority (i.e. 15 Member States representing 65% of the Union's population) to oppose it. However, Wang stated that the European Commission has so far failed to demonstrate the political will to resolve the dispute.

The Chinese minister is therefore stepping up talks with representatives of the various Member States, aware that Germany and Spain will be supporting him. Italy, for its part, has reiterated its support for Europe.

Why yes, why no

Those in favour of tariffs on Chinese electric cars see them as a necessary brake on unfair competition, as the European Commission has evidence of Beijing's support for its manufacturers, thus preventing continental manufacturers from suffering further.

Opponents, on the other hand, see the tariffs as the start of a new trade war, some of which has already begun, with China poised to respond by raising taxes on imports of European products. Not only in the automotive sector, but also in the agri-food industry.