The Ford Mustang I marked the first chapter of the American company's legendary model. Built in 1962 as an innovative concept car, with its mid-engine and aluminium body, the Mustang I anticipated some of the key elements that would influence future Ford models.

Although its design was very different from the final production model, this prototype introduced the name Mustang for the first time in history.

The birth of a legend

The Ford Mustang I was a two-seater concept with a mid-engined, aluminium body. Equipped with a four-cylinder engine, as mentioned above, it marked an important milestone in the history of the Ford brand, although it differed in many ways from the final production model.

Ford Ford Mustang Roadster Concept (1962)

The name 'Mustang' was suggested by designer John Najjar, and was inspired by the P-51 Mustang fighter aircraft. The Mustang I was developed under the direction of the Fairlane Group, headed by Lee Iacocca, with the aim of creating a sports car capable of competing with models such as the Chevrolet Corvette.

Designed to compete in the FIA's G class, the Mustang I stood out for its innovative design. Eugène Bordinat and Philip T. Clark were primarily responsible for the design, while racing car engineer Roy Lunn developed the chassis with independent suspension and front disc brakes.

The car uses a Ford Cardinal V4 1,500cc engine, placed behind the cockpit in combination with the gearbox, for a compact and efficient layout.

First steps and evolution

The Mustang I made its official debut on 7 October 1962, at the United States Grand Prix at Watkins Glen, New York. Here, test driver Dan Gurney, also a Formula 1 driver, demonstrated the prototype, reaching a speed of 118 mph.

The event attracted a great deal of media and public interest, fuelling rumours of a possible production Ford sports car capable of challenging the Corvette. Despite the interest generated, the technical complexity of the vehicle made it unsuitable for series production.

Over the next two years, the Mustang I was shown at a number of motor shows, continuing to attract the attention of enthusiasts, but never coming close to production. In 1963, Ford introduced the Mustang II, a more traditional prototype based on the Ford Falcon platform, representing a closer version of the production model.

Although the Mustang I was never produced, its influence is evident in the Mustang range, which has become an automotive icon. Today, the only working example of the Mustang I is housed in the Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn, Michigan.