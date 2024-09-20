The Ioniq 5 N was just the beginning for Hyundai. The Korean manufacturer is determined to expand its range of battery-powered sports cars in the coming years with the launch of the Ioniq 6 N and the production version of the N Vision 74, the retro-looking concept unveiled in 2022. In the meantime, the Ioniq 6 N could arrive as early as 2025, with exaggeratedly sporty looks and even more engaging performance.

Formula N

Our rendering attempts to give shape to the lines of the Ioniq 6 N, based on both spy shots of the prototype from recent weeks and the RN22e concept.

Hyundai Ioniq 6 N, rendered by Motor1.com

In fact, Hyundai appears to have retained some of the distinctive features of the RN22e in the new Ioniq 6 N. These include the large wing and the distinctive red border on the splitter, the latter of which is now a signature of N models.

Compared to the standard version of the Ioniq 6, the N should have a redesigned bumper and sportier alloy wheels. The overall design should match that of the restyled Ioniq 6, expected in May 2025, while the N version will be unveiled in September of the same year, according to Korean sources.

It will have at least 650 PS (and will be able to drift)

As for the Hyundai's power output, the RN22e has a 77.4 kWh battery and two electric motors for a total of 585 PS, but it's possible that the Ioniq 6 N will exceed that figure, with Hyundai able to go as high as 700 PS.

Hyundai Hyundai RN22e

Thanks to a more aerodynamic design than the Ioniq 5 N and optimisations to the battery (which has a capacity of 84 kWh on the crossover), range could reach around 480 miles. In terms of price, the Ioniq 6 N is expected to start at around €80,000 (approx. £67,000), with an almost complete range of equipment, similar to that of the Ioniq 5 N.

We expect to see a number of technical solutions borrowed from the latter, such as N e-Shift, which simulates gear changes, different settings for 'artificial' sound, N Torque Distribution (to manage torque distribution between the front and rear axles) and N Drift Optimiser, to facilitate power drifts.