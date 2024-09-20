The historic 1962 Giulia is reborn as the Giulia ErreErre Fuoriserie, a retromod presented last year for €400,000 (+VAT) that turned the heads of many connoisseurs of the Biscione brand (and not only them).

Today, the 33 wealthiest customers can choose between the Classic version and the Alleggerita lightened version, a model whose price starts at €350,000 (£295,000) +VAT and donor car, which is not included in the price but must be supplied by the customer.

Only for two

Alfa Romeo's glorious past is revived by a highly original livery. The front end, where the new Venturi ducts designed to optimise cooling of the 562 PS V6 stand out in the lower part of the front bumper, has been tinted white to emphasise its originality as much as possible and to match the colour of the Centocinque wheels.

ErreErre Fuoriserie Giulia ErreErre Fuoriserie Lightened

There are just two seats on board, upholstered in Alcantara by the craftsmen of Sifral S.r.l.. The specific central compartment for the on board fire extinguisher is particularly noteworthy as it lies where the rear seat bench used to be. In addition to the absence of rear seats, the most demanding customers can request two special cradles to store helmets, and another special option is the rear roll bar, which can be painted to match the bodywork.

How much do these customisations cost?

To answer this question, contact the ErreErre Fuoriserie workshop in Turin. Dreamers just need to know that even the 562 PS 2.9-litre V6 can be modified to suit their wishes.

Giulia ErreErre Fuoriserie Lightweight, vue arrière

In the video below, you can watch the final stages of preparation of the Giulia ErreErre Fuoriserie in the Turin workshop our colleagues from Motor1 Italy visited a year ago.