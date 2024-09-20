"We're just getting warmed up". That's how Michael Cottone, President of Volvo Car USA and Canada, responded to Automotive News, commenting on the arrival of no less than ten new cars between now and 2026. The announcement actually came from America, where the Swedish brand owned by Geely has been meeting dealers.

CEO Jim Rowan and Sales Director Bjorn Annwall presented the EX90 crossover in South Carolina and unveiled to dealers a renewed roadmap in which Mr Cottone is very confident: these are models that "luxury car buyers are looking for now and in the future".

More Volvo innovations to come

Globally, Volvo plans to launch one new model and one mid-cycle restyling every year for the next eight years. On the list are the EX60 mid-size electric crossover (due in 2025), the ES90 saloon (also due next year) and a new long-range plug-in hybrid crossover.

Volvo ES90, teasers Volvo CX90 (2024) Volvo EX30

Sales of the EX30, meanwhile, are booming in Europe, but as predicted on 4 September (when the XC90 was unveiled and the ES90 anticipated), the manufacturer is scaling back its target of offering an all-electric range by 2030, as demand for these vehicles has fallen in key markets such as the US and China. Added to this is the pressure on profits from increased tariffs on electric vehicles and components manufactured in China.

"We are ensuring that light hybrid and plug-in hybrid technologies remain competitive and available until 2030 and beyond, if necessary," Annwall told Automotive News at the beginning of September.

Hybrid vehicles will remain available until 2030

Volvo will therefore continue to invest in its light hybrid and plug-in hybrid models (XC90 and XC60), equipping them with high-density, low-energy electric motors and more advanced batteries. The SPA1 (Scalable Product Architecture Platform) therefore remains essential.

"The SPA1 is a very flexible architecture," Severinson told the DA. "We can continue to evolve SPA1 towards PHEVs with even greater range."

The ES90, which will compete with the Tesla Model S, Mercedes EQE and BMW i5 and will be the last model based on the SPA2 platform, will be followed by the EX60 which, like future EVs, is expected to be based on the SPA3 platform.