Mercedes EQS with "starlight": the large electric saloon will apparently be given a new light signature in the shape of the brand logo as part of the long-awaited facelift. Mercedes stars appear in the headlights - just like on the electric CLA, the first vehicle based on the MMA platform.

The first prototypes of the modified Mercedes EQS are apparently already on the road, as a one-minute film by walkoArtvideos shows. We are already familiar with the star-shaped light signature from the CLA study that Mercedes showed at the IAA 2023 in Munich. A corresponding prototype of the electric CLA with starlight has also already been seen - also in a film by walkoArtvideos.

Mercedes Concept CLA Mercedes CLA Erlkönig with "starlight" (screenshot from an earlier film by walkoArtvideos)

In the aforementioned EQS starlight, two stars on each side at the front take over the functions of the daytime running light/parking light and the indicator, as can be seen in the video. It is possible that the star optics will later also be used to signal to the surroundings that the car is driving autonomously at level 3.

EQS facelift as a prototype: LED daytime running lights and star-look indicators (screenshot from the walkoARTvideos film)

According to MBPassion, the new model will also be significantly revised technically, as it is already based on the modified EVA2 platform (EVA2M), which offers 800-volt technology for the first time. The new eATS2.0 drive system is used which is comprised of electric motors developed by Mercedes itself, a two-speed gearbox and inverters with highly efficient silicon carbide semiconductors.

Mercedes eATS 2.0 with two-speed gearbox, 800-volt technology and SIC inverter (image from October 2020)

Thanks to the voltage level of 800 volts, the new EQS should charge significantly faster. So far, the new 118 kWh battery has been charged in 31 minutes (from 10 to 80 per cent), which corresponds to a charging speed of 2.7 kWh/min. With 800-volt technology, the car should easily exceed 3 kWh/min. As a development target, the engineers could aim for the value of the lifted Porsche Taycan: 3.8 kWh/min.

Mercedes is currently still using NMC811 cells from CATL and Farasis in the EQS. According to the MBPassion article, Mercedes is using other cells "from its own production" in the new battery. This presumably refers to cells from the ACC joint venture, which also includes Stellantis and Total Energies Saft in addition to Mercedes. It remains to be seen whether the storage capacity will remain at 118 kWh.

The bottom line

Mercedes recently gave the EQS a larger battery, with which the saloon flagship can travel 510 miles without recharging - second only to the Lucid Air. The model has so far lagged behind when it comes to charging, but this will soon be remedied by 800-volt technology. It also has a new look. The EQS has been on the market since 2021, with the facelift often following four years later - that would be 2025. If Mercedes sticks to this cycle (which is not certain), the generation change could take place in 2029. Then the car will supposedly be called the S-Class again.